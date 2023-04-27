A Savvy Shopping Experience

The story below is from our May/June 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Back on the Rack makes it easy for families to find new homes for their gently used clothing, home decor and more.

× Expand Courtesy of Back on the Rack Back on the Rack Consignment, Platinum Winner, Best Local Kids’ Clothing Store; Best Resale Merchandise

Back on the Rack is no stranger to the Best of Roanoke reader poll, having won awards every year since 2017. This year marks their third double platinum win for “Best Local Kids’ Clothing Store” and “Best Resale Merchandise.”

“It’s an honor to know readers are as passionate about Back on the Rack as we are!” says owner and principal #SavvyMom Ginny Morgan.

Courtesy of Ginny Morgan Ginny Morgan, Owner and principal #SavvyMom

Back on the Rack is celebrating 15 years of business this year with Morgan being an integral part of its success. She attended her first Back on the Rack shopping event in 2010, and she hasn’t looked back since, going from a seller and crew member to partner, and, most recently, owner in 2018.

Morgan says her favorite part of the job is being able to help local families stretch their budgets. “With every resale pop-up produced, Back on the Rack directly benefits local families! We make it possible for hundreds of moms to sell their unused, excess and outgrown stuff, oftentimes as a primary way to make ends meet.”

Back on the Rack also provides an outlet for giving back to those in need. At the end of each pop-up event, families from CHIP of the Roanoke Valley are invited to shop all of the unsold items generously donated by sellers at no cost to them. “I love that we’re able to provide an elevated experience for their clients after we close to the public,” shares Morgan.

While Back on the Rack started as a resale business for kids clothes, they’ve recently started accepting other items. Morgan says the continued support of the Roanoke community is evidence that the business’s evolution is headed in the right direction. “Now, moms who’ve realized the benefits of resale culture buying and selling kids stuff with us since 2008, look to our pop-ups for teen and ladies clothing, home decor and more.”

The magic that is a Back on the Rack pop-up event requires months of hard work to be done in a matter of just a few weeks, and while a challenge, the fast-paced nature of it all is part of the fun. “It’s physically, emotionally and mentally exhausting,” says Morgan. “Going from an empty space to a full retail store in just a matter of days is no small task, but it’s exhilarating!”

× Expand Courtesy of Back on the Rack

Another thing Morgan loves about the business? That she has the opportunity to work seasonally so she can spend more time taking in all the Star City has to offer with her loved ones. In the off-season, Morgan and her family enjoy checking out the endless supply of local events, concerts, outdoor activities and festivals right in their backyard. “Roanoke really is an ideal location to live in!”

Learn more about Back on the Rack’s pop-up events, how you can become a seller or crew member and more on their website, backontherackroanoke.com.

The story above is from our May/June 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!