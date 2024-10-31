A Smokin' Success

The story below is from our November/December 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Vinton's Pok-E-Joe's is a 2025 Dining Awards fan favorite.

× Expand Courtesy of Pok-E-Joe's

The results of this year's Dining Awards poll has made one thing abundantly clear: Our readers can’t get enough of Pok-E-Joe’s! The restaurant took home 16 wins, including three coveted Platinum titles.

Expand Courtesy of Pok-E-Joe's

“Honestly, we are all in shock and completely humbled by these awards,” says Cory Welch, the restaurant's owner and kitchen manager. He also extends his gratitude to his incredible staff members, many of whom have been there since the beginning. “They take great pride in their job[s] and making [Pok-E-Joe’s] successful.”

Having been born in Memphis, Tennessee — “the heart of barbecue country” — Welch knows a thing or two about good barbecue. Combining his passion for smoking different kinds of meat and his “vision of a ‘Tour Around America’-style barbecue utilizing Texas brisket, Carolina-inspired pork and Memphis ribs flavoring methods,” Welch began testing the new-business waters by catering events for friends and family, eventually founding CMK’S BBQ — the venture that set him on the path to opening the brick-and-mortar Pok-E-Joe’s in Vinton, the town he grew up in, last April.

With its blend of traditional barbecue dishes and innovative alternatives, the Pok-E-Joe’s menu caters to a wide range of tastes. Those wanting to dig into a classic should try the tasty smoked wings tossed in a house-made sauce, whether it be one of the staples or the featured number that changes weekly. Customizable meat plates are their most popular item. Served with three hushpuppies, customers can select from different quantities and types of meats to create their perfect meal. However, the restaurant isn’t “just BBQ,” emphasizes Welch. “We incorporate our smoked meats into a variety of other selections such as wraps, burgers, flatbreads and salads.”

Expand Courtesy of Pok-E-Joe's

The fact that they also make many of their desserts and sides in house only adds to the experience. Next time you stop in, try the homemade 'Nanna Puddin', mac and cheese, brisket baked beans… or all three!

As a family-owned and -operated business, their Platinum win for “Best Family-Friendly Restaurant” is especially meaningful. Cory’s wife Sarah handles all things HR, finances, payroll and catering, while their daughter Kaitlyn oversees front-of-house staff as the general manager. In the next five or six years, the Welches hope to open another location in Lynchburg that Cory and Sarah’s son Mason will oversee "when the time is right."

Despite running into a few hiccups during their first year of business, Pok-E-Joe’s has been a fulfilling endeavor for Cory and his family. “Our favorite thing about the restaurant is our staff and the community,” he says. “It has been very rewarding to see the support we have received.”

When not at the restaurant, you’ll likely spot the Welches out and about exploring Mill Mountain, taking a hike or enjoying a good performance at a local live music venue. But the activity Cory can’t get enough of? “When I’m not working, my most favorite thing to do is hop in my Jeep and ride the numerous trails that are within an hour’s drive of our area.”

The story above is from our November/December 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!