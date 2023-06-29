The story below is from our July/August 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The large retail chain’s first Roanoke location opened in 1932.

× Expand Ana Morales / Archival Image Courtesy of the Virginia Room, Roanoke Public Libraries

Advance Auto Parts’ humble start in Roanoke in 1932 was only loosely tied to automobiles.

The retailer began as simply Advance, and pictured here was its first Roanoke location on South Jefferson Street. The store sold a variety of household goods and some auto parts and related supplies.

Arthur Taubman of Roanoke purchased the three-store chain, called Advance Stores Co., in 1932. In 1938, Advance was known to have one of the largest toy supplies in the area for the holiday season.

For the next 40 years, Advance was a variety retailer. But in 1972, its focus shifted solely to specialty auto parts, a move led by Nick Taubman, Arthur Taubman’s son, who went on to lead the company.

Now, Advance Auto is a household name, with more than 4,770 stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. In Roanoke, the retailer has approximately 900 employees, from corporate staffers to those who work in its distribution center. In 2018, the company’s headquarters moved from Roanoke to Raleigh, North Carolina.

Even so, last year, the company hosted a 90th anniversary celebration in Roanoke.

Advance spokesman Cliff Cermak said in an email, “Roanoke is a special place for Advance, and we’re proud of our heritage in the city."

