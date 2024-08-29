An Intimate Music Gem

The story below is from our September/October 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Known for its unique atmosphere where audiences are fully immersed in the music, The Spot on Kirk offers a diverse array of performances and fosters a strong sense of community.

× Expand Courtesy of The Spot on Kirk The Spot on Kirk’s intimate space makes every show a crowd-pleaser.

Bruce Bryan, founder of The Spot on Kirk, originally had his marketing firm’s office on Kirk Avenue, drawn to the unique vibe of the two-block stretch even before the iconic Lucky restaurant set up shop. The old Kirk Avenue Music Hall, initiated by Ed Walker as an experimental music venue, was meant to be a temporary endeavor. However, it continued to host shows for five years, becoming an essential part of the Kirk Avenue and downtown Roanoke atmosphere. When it closed, something felt missing. The space transitioned to a co-working hub before falling vacant. Bryan suspected it might become a law office, though the musical equipment remained.

Expand Courtesy of The Spot on Kirk

In 2015, Bryan and his team were wrapping up their involvement in launching the Down By Downtown Music Festival. Bryan approached his Board of Directors about reopening the music space. While they were cautious, they agreed. The landlord allowed them to rent the space and use the existing equipment. Bryan believed that without The Spot on Kirk, there would be a significant void in the community.

At one point, entering “Roanoke, Virginia” into Apple Maps would place you right at The Spot, inspiring the “X” in the venue’s branding.

The Spot on Kirk is unique because performers know the audience is there solely to enjoy their music. They don’t have to compete with the noise of a bar or loud conversations, creating a magical and meaningful experience for touring musicians. The venue also incorporates local talent to complement the touring acts.

One may never know what kind of show to expect — there are sitting shows, standing shows, shows where people dance and a combination of all of that. The fluid nature of the venue is one of the most distinguishing characteristics of the joint. With a capacity of around 100 people, each event feels exclusive and engaging.

The eclectic mix of performances ensures something for everyone, attracting a diverse audience and fostering cultural exchange. Each year, the intimate venue hosts nearly 100 shows, and the most common question they get is, “What kind of music do they play?” The answer: “Good” or even “great” music. The genre shifts as people catch the vibe and interact, featuring a mix of singer-songwriters, hip-hop, heavy metal and comedy. This year they had their first Grammy Award winner. Mississippi Blues guitarist Cedric Burnside took the stage in May, and from the moment he played the first note, you knew he was different. Shortly after that a cellist named Ben Sollee made his fifth appearance and captivated the audience. This fall, The Spot is expanding its offerings, including more Hispanic music as part of the Live Music Society’s Music In Action Grant.

Expand Courtesy of The Spot on Kirk

One of their biggest local success stories is Morgan Wade. As a nervous teen, she used to play at the Bazaar on Brandon Avenue as the opening act. Then, in 2017, she was the opening act at The Spot on Kirk, and the place was filled with fans and followers. After a big break with FloydFest, a recording contract in Nashville and a tour with Melissa Etheridge, she sold out two back-to-back nights at the Jefferson Center post-pandemic. “She for sure was a part of the fabric of The Spot on Kirk, and we’re really proud of her and glad to be even a small part of her story,” says Bryan.

The Spot on Kirk stands as a beacon for live music enthusiasts and a hub for community gatherings. This magical venue has become a beloved landmark for both locals and visitors who travel from far and wide, offering a unique blend of performances, cultural events and a welcoming atmosphere that embodies the spirit of Roanoke. Over the years, it has evolved from a local secret into a must-visit destination for those seeking high-quality live music and an authentic community experience.

What sets The Spot on Kirk apart is its sense of community. It is more than a music venue; it’s a place where the love for the arts is celebrated. Though quaint in space, it plays a significant role in the diversity of Roanoke Valley’s arts and cultural scene. Show your support by following them on social media, buying a ticket or volunteering at a show. Their major fundraiser, Bourbon, Bubbly & Brew, takes place on October 19, another great way to support The Spot as it continues to enrich the artistic energy within the region.

The story above is from our September/October 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!