An Ode to My Mother

I’ve been given permission to share a big secret: My mother is finally retiring on May 31, 2024. This is a milestone achievement and a new stage of life that I’m excited to celebrate and share with her. I honestly wasn’t sure the day would ever come!

Liz Long

Robin Zachary Chenery taught me the value of respect and hard work. A true Southern belle from Brevard, North Carolina, she was in the US Navy from 1976-1980, stationed at the Pentagon with top-secret security clearance to track ships and report directly to the Secretary of the Navy. After becoming a civilian, she gave 35 years to the health care industry, 26 of them in her role as a purchasing manager for a major home health care provider. And she doesn’t believe in the standard 9-5, oh no — this woman goes into the office at 5 a.m., works 12 hours and proceeds to go home and do more paperwork. She has never taken a vacation (I’m really not joking)! In my 38 years, I have never known her not to work, to throw herself completely and totally into her career, not because she wanted to climb a ladder, but because she knew her work mattered when she could literally save lives making sure hospitals and doctors have the equipment they need to care for their patients.

She showed me how to be a warrior, beating breast cancer at only 27 years old. She taught me how to be my own person, and how to refuse to bend to anyone else’s will or expectations. A man once told her that she didn’t know how to handle money — preposterous given her enormous job of million-dollar budgets alone — but she took that insult as a challenge, spending the next 20 years singlehandedly putting her daughter through college (and subsequently teaching me how to properly handle money), owning her home, zero debt and a retirement plan of excellent financial stature. I’m not glad someone told her such an asinine thing, but I did learn what it means to overcome assumptions, and to never back down from a challenge (or the patriarchy).

Known as “Mama Robin” at her company, she is generous and loving, patient and thoughtful, and the day they found out about her official retirement announcement, there were tears from more than a few people. She’s humble, so humble (and may in fact berate me for spotlighting her here), and doesn’t seem to realize what an impact she’s made on so many lives, not just with family and friends and coworkers, but perfect strangers she helped in their time of need, often at times when they needed it most.

I don’t know what the next steps of her journey will bring, but I’m so proud of her for finally doing something for herself, to enjoy the rewards of her lifetime of hard work. She’s the funniest person in the entire world (people who accuse me of dry humor can take it up with her), and I can’t wait for so many more laughs together as she discovers the new freedom that awaits her. While I suspect she doesn’t quite realize it, she has taught me everything I know about what it means to be not just a hard worker or charitable citizen, but a woman. I can’t imagine a better example for anyone, and I’m so unbelievably grateful she’s my mother.