Art with Heart

Let’s Party Creatively won three platinum awards in The Roanoker’s 2023 Best of Reader Poll (Best Ladies Night Out, Best Pop-up Event and Best Virtual Pop-Up Event). Why? Because Dana Long makes art easy and fun!

× Expand Courtesy of Let’s Party Creatively Christine Chisholm and her daughter, Elena Chisholm make memories and art together.

You don’t have to consider yourself an artist to create art and have fun.

Just ask Dana Long, owner and Chief Creative Officer at Let’s Party Creatively.

“It pains me to hear from people that they can’t draw a stick figure let alone paint,” says Long. “We can help them be creative and discover that they do have talent and skills.”

Long makes it her mission to research and teach painting and projects that require no previous talent or specific skills. Just show up to the party and plant, paint or pour.

Plant parties allow participants to design a themed terrarium or potted display with succulents, air plants or other easy to care for plants. Simple to do, with a variety of themes from “under the sea” to “fairy gardens,” there is something for everyone.

Christine Chisholm says that she and her 10-year-old daughter, Elena, take classes every chance they get. They participated in Bob Ross inspired paintings, zen gardens, textured paintings and air plants among others.

When Chisholm’s family visited from Florida, she took them all to a painting class.

“It was the first time my mother had ever taken a painting class,” shared Chisholm. “Dana provides a welcoming environment for anyone of any skill level to participate.”

Long says, “It brings me a lot of joy to help people be creative and to show them that they have the ability to paint, plant or create a craft.”

The business began in 2017 with plant parties then candle-making. It expanded to include painting and acrylic pour, macramé and other crafts in 2019. Long keeps abreast of trending DIY projects and finds ways to bring them to her clients. She customizes themes and projects for clients as well.

In addition to public events typically held at restaurants, breweries and wineries, Long offers private parties for events like birthdays and bridal showers, “fun”-draising events and corporate team building.

Team building events offer an opportunity for co-workers to relax and get to know one another outside of their typical work interactions. Long kicks off these events with conversation starters to increase communication and camaraderie.

“One of the most fun team-building events is a presentation on Creative Thinking for Problem Solving in the Workplace,” shares Long. After the presentation, they work together to make a painting without using brushes which spurs collective creative problem-solving.

When she isn’t teaching art, Long is busy making candles, soaps and custom gifts for weddings, birthdays and corporate gifts. She can also be found at area craft shows.

Michaela Robertson says “Dana is the epitome of ‘Small Business Owner with Heart’- she brings such joy and life to every event, and truly makes everyone feel like they are an artist. Dana pours her heart and soul into every event.”

Enjoy art for the fun of it. Find upcoming events on Facebook @Let’sPartyCreatively, Instagram @CreateRoanoke or their website let’spartycreatively.com.

