Bedford Welcomes New Main Street Mercantile

The HomeGrown Co. has a little something for everyone, and shopping there is a great way to support many of our region’s creators.

× Expand Courtesy of The HomeGrown Co. Bryn McDaniel and Taylor Dowe, owners of The HomeGrown Co.

If you’re on the hunt for a one-stop retail shop with a wide array of unique, locally-sourced options to choose from, look no further than downtown Bedford’s new mercantile, The HomeGrown Company.

Inspired by owners Taylor Dowe and Bryn McDaniel’s “love for local goods and hard working entrepreneurs,” The HomeGrown Co. boasts products from over 35 local artisans, and their list of vendors just keeps on growing.

Courtesy of The HomeGrown Co.

Another aspect that makes this new business special is that no trip to the shop is ever exactly the same. “The store is ever changing whether that is to highlight a new vendor or because we want to switch things around,” says McDaniel and Dowe. “It’s always a different experience when you walk through the door.”

Shoppers will also find commodities from Dowe and McDaniel’s individual businesses available for purchase – hand-cut wood signs and decor from Dowe’s Rylor & Co. Designs, and an assortment of baked goods made using local ingredients from McDaniel’s Kind Baking Co.

The entrepreneurs first met during their high school years through athletics before reconnecting at a networking event and bonding over the day-to-day challenges of getting a business off the ground.

“It’s hard to find someone who understands the daily struggles of starting a business and we happened to be in similar places at the same time,” so when the chance to go into business together arose and a dream historic corner space became available, they couldn’t let the opportunity pass them by.

Dowe and McDaniel are so grateful to the community for the love they’ve shown The HomeGrown Company as well as their vendors since the shop’s grand opening in February, and the pair says there’s much more to come.

“We are excited about offering evening event hours and pop-ups,” they say. “We will offer holiday gift wrapping and plan to be a holiday destination.”

