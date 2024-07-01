Breaking Barriers

The story below is from our July/August 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

From her roots in Roanoke to becoming a trailblazer at Goldman Sachs, Nicole Pullen Ross embodies perseverance, innovation and visionary leadership in the financial industry.

× Expand Courtesy of Nicole Pullen Ross Nicole Pullen Ross is the highest-ranking Black executive in Goldman’s wealth management division.

In the illustrious halls of Goldman Sachs amidst the bustling corridors of financial power, a trailblazer has risen to prominence, shattering glass ceilings and rewriting the narrative of success. Meet Nicole Pullen Ross, the first Black managing director and partner within the esteemed wealth management division of Goldman Sachs. With over 25 years of dedication to her craft, Ross stands as a testament to resilience and unwavering commitment. She is an inspiration, reshaping the landscape of finance and a proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

Born and raised in Roanoke, Ross’ journey to the upper echelons of finance was marked by determination and a thirst for knowledge. As a teen, despite limited exposure to executive leadership, she found solace in the embrace of her family and the nurturing guidance of her mentors. She nurtured a love for learning and problem-solving — an affinity that would pave the way for her future endeavors. “There is so much that I uncovered as passions that have been the source of where I found my career, ultimately, Fleming was a piece of that,” she says.

Ross grew up in a neighborhood where community thrived, she cultivated a deep appreciation for the values of dependability, connection, responsibility and presence — a foundation that would guide her path to greatness.

Expand Courtesy of Nicole Pullen Ross

With her father’s career as an accountant serving as a point of reference, Ross initially envisioned herself following a similar path. However, a transformative course in economics at Hampton University illuminated the broader landscape of finance, setting her on a trajectory towards Wall Street. Fueled by this revelation, Ross pursued opportunities with unwavering determination. She interned at JPM while at Hampton and interned at Goldman while at Columbia receiving her MBA.

Her tenure at Goldman Sachs, spanning over two decades, has been defined by a commitment to excellence and a relentless pursuit of client-centric service. From her humble beginnings as a summer associate to her current role as the Region Head of New York Private Wealth Management business, Ross has continuously pushed the boundaries of possibility.

Recognizing an untapped market opportunity, it was her idea to create Goldman Sachs’ sports and entertainment practice—an initiative that has garnered acclaim, expanded the firm’s reach to new horizons which she now leads. Her visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to client service have cemented her status as a pioneering force within the industry. “I was super proud to have earned the green light to go and see if there was an opportunity where we could distinguish ourselves, and so I’ve led that business in addition to other things for the past five years or so,” she says. “And it’s been incredibly rewarding, to have earned the trust of so many new clients in the space who didn’t know Goldman.”

Throughout her journey, Ross drew inspiration from her high school mentor Coach Roland Lovelace, whose mantra of “Don’t make excuses, make arrangements” instilled in her the power of perseverance in the face of adversity. Ross forged ahead, undeterred by the lack of representation in her field. Faced with the challenge of becoming the first Black partner in Goldman’s wealth management division, instead of dwelling on limitations, she focused on creating opportunities, paving the way for future generations of Black professionals.

As the highest-ranking Black executive in Goldman’s wealth management division, Ross understands the weight of her position and the responsibility it entails. Her journey has been marked by sacrifices and challenges, but through it all, she remained true to herself.

“Even when it may not be the popular decision or feels like it’s not the easy decision,” Ross says. “Being authentic and always doing what’s right, even in an environment where people’s motivations vary, it becomes even more important to know what yours are.” Embracing authenticity as her guiding principle, Ross navigated the complexities of Wall Street with integrity and grace, earning the trust and respect of her peers and clients alike.

When asked about her advice for professionals in the sports, entertainment and executive spheres, Ross emphasizes the importance of proactive planning and informed decision-making. Encouraging individuals to think of themselves as the CEOs of their families, she stresses the significance of assembling the right team and taking ownership of one’s financial future. For Ross, the key lies in starting early, cultivating habits of saving and investing and always prioritizing long-term goals.

As she continues to trailblaze new paths and inspire future leaders, Nicole Pullen Ross remains a testament to the transformative power of perseverance and authenticity. Her journey from Roanoke to Wall Street serves as a reminder that with determination and hard work, anything is possible. In a world defined by barriers, Ross stands as a living testament to the enduring spirit of excellence and innovation.

