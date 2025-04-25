Built to Last

The story below is from our May/June 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Branch is shaping the future of our region by supporting and aiding in the development of local communities.

× Expand Courtesy of Branch

Over the last six decades, Branch has established itself as a construction-industry leader. This year, the company’s stellar reputation was further cemented by our readers, who awarded them Platinum for “Best Commercial Construction/Developer Company,” “Best Place to Work,” “Best Local Company that Gives Back,” “Most Innovative Local Company” and “Best Local Company on the Grow.”

Expand Courtesy of Branch

Kim Sargent, Branch’s director of marketing and communications, says receiving these accolades is an honor. “These awards reflect the hard work, dedication and passion of our employee-owners. We take immense pride in the projects we build and the communities we serve.”

Branch has significantly expanded its reach and repertoire since its early days as a mom-and-pop operation. Today, the company is made up of more than 1,400 employee-owners working on projects across the states of Virginia and North Carolina. “Branch is 100% employee owned, [meaning] every employee, regardless of title or location … has a personal stake in [the company’s] success,” explains Sargent. This structure, she says, creates a culture of shared responsibility, innovation, accountability and a deep sense of purpose. “To our employee-owners, it’s not about what we build. It’s about how we support and inspire the people and places around us.”

The Branch team’s innovation mindset and collaboration among their three unique business units have been major contributors to its success. They’re always exploring and investing in emerging markets and new technologies, like vehicles and equipment outfitted with advanced monitoring and safety features. This allows them to set trends rather than follow in the footsteps of others. “We don’t sit on our laurels and wait for new growth opportunities to land in our lap. We’re out looking. Every single one of us.”

Branch’s impact extends well beyond construction sites. Their team actively strengthens our community by supporting a variety of local charities through volunteerism and financial contributions. They also work to combat misconceptions about jobs in construction. “Yes, we play in the dirt, and it’s fun. And yes, some functions can be dangerous, but we exceed industry safety standards,” says Sargent. “This industry is inclusive. We don’t care about your race, gender, sex or creed. If you can do the work, you are welcome at Branch and in this industry.”

One stand-out initiative that illustrates Branch’s dedication to dispelling myths about careers in construction is their annual GIRL Construction Experience. This free event gives girls ages 5-18 the chance to explore construction, engineering and other STEM fields historically dominated by men in a judgment-free environment.

× Expand Courtesy of Branch

The company’s employee-owners are staying incredibly busy in the Roanoke Valley as they finish up Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital’s expansion, renovate two of Roanoke County Public Schools’ elementary schools and start building the brand-new, highly anticipated Carilion Taubman Cancer and Roanoke County Career and Technology centers. I-81 enabling work related to lane expansions between exits 143 and 151 is coming to a close, with improvement projects at the 419-220 intersection beginning soon. “The growth and investment in our region have helped us create a workforce that is committed to our community and its economic growth. We’re the region’s biggest cheerleaders,” asserts Sargent. “Roanoke isn’t just the location of our headquarters — it’s our home.

“We’re grateful to the members of our beloved Roanoke community for their trust in Branch — to build the roads, bridges, hospitals and schools in our communities, and as a wonderful place to work. We are inspired to keep innovating, growing and making a positive impact every single day.”

