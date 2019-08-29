Cast Iron: The “Little Black Dress” of the Kitchen

The story below is from our September/October 2019 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

What’s the best thing to cook in a cast iron pan? Everything!

A fellow cook and food photographer, Yancey Williams, calls the cast iron skillet “the little black dress of the kitchen” because everything looks lovely in it…cinnamon rolls dripping in icing, sizzling juicy steak, summer berry cobbler and even a simple fried egg.

My friend Valarie Angle, Manager of the Ladles and Linens downtown store, is a wonderful resource to learn all about cooking in cast iron. A wide selection of enamel and traditional cast iron pans are available in the store and on their website (ladlesandlinens.com).

Cast iron is the best non-stick cookware around because seasoning the pan creates a non-stick surface. It is extremely versatile. You can fry in it, sauté, braise, grill and put it in the oven. If you are looking for a gift for a college student or beginner cook, consider a cast iron skillet as they are virtually indestructible. Grandma’s cast iron skillet often gets passed down with her recipes to the next generation of cooks.

Strawberry and Mint Pie

1 store bought pie crust, chilled

¼ cup cream

3 pints fresh strawberries, hulled and quartered

¾ cup sugar

1/3 cup cornstarch

¼ teaspoon salt

1 bunch mint, julienned

Roll a chilled pie crust in a 10” cast iron skillet. Gently push the crust into the corners and don’t worry about excess over the edge, leave it! Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Mix the strawberries, sugar, cornstarch and salt in a large bowl and toss until strawberries are fully coated. Place on top of pie crust and fold the edges of the crust over the filling, overlapping is totally great! Brush the crust with cream. Bake until the pie crust is deep golden-brown and the filling is bubbling, about 45 minutes. Allow to cool. Garnish with fresh mint. Serve with ice cream.

Recipe from Sarah Nicholas, owner, Ladles and Linens.

Smores Dip

1 cup chocolate chips

12 large marshmallows, cut in half

1 pack graham crackers

Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Spread out the cup of chocolate chips in your 6” to 8” cast iron skillet. Next cover the chocolate chips with the halved marshmallows. Place in oven for 6 minutes. Turn the broiler on for 30 seconds or until it has the level of browning you are looking for. Allow to cool for a minute or so. Dip in with graham crackers!

Recipe from Sarah Nicholas, owner, Ladles and Linens.

Nana Lana’s Sausage Gravy

1 pound ground pork sausage

½ gallon milk

1 stick butter, cut into pieces

4-8 tablespoons whole wheat flour

Salt, pepper and other seasonings to taste

Brown the pork sausage in a 3 liter or larger deep skillet or Dutch oven over medium heat. You may want to add salt, pepper, rosemary, thyme or cayenne to taste. Once the pork is fully cooked, sprinkle 2-4 tablespoons flour over the sausage and stir until absorbed. Add half a stick of butter until melted. Sprinkle in the rest of the flour over the sausage and stir until absorbed. Add the rest of the butter as needed.

Pour two cups of milk over the sausage and stir thoroughly until smooth and warm. Add the rest of the milk a cup at a time over the next few minutes and stir. Once bubbly, turn down to low and continue stirring regularly until the gravy reaches desired consistency. This is great served over toast, biscuits, scrambled eggs, hash browns or a combination of all of those in a nice, big breakfast bowl.

Family recipe from Valarie Angle.

Grilled Caesar Salad with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing and Brioche Croutons

Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

½ cup sour cream

¼ cup mayonnaise

½ cup buttermilk

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon lemon juice

¼ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon Gourmet Garden, lightly dried chives or finely chopped fresh chives

1 small shallot, finely chopped

½ teaspoon dried dill

Croutons

2 brioche hamburger buns, cut into 32 squares per bun

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salad

2 heads romaine lettuce

Olive oil

Greek seasoning

Prepare the dressing. Place sour cream, mayonnaise and buttermilk in a mixing bowl. Whisk to combine. Add garlic powder, lemon juice, salt, chives, shallot and dill. Continue to whisk until all ingredients are combined. Cover bowl and place in refrigerator until ready to serve.

Make croutons. Melt butter in frying pan. Add olive oil. Place brioche pieces in butter mixture and stir over medium low heat until the croutons are lightly brown and crispy. Remove from pan and allow to cool.

Prepare salad. Brush cast iron grill pan with olive oil. Trim romaine and cut each head in half lengthwise. Brush the cut side of each half with olive oil. Sprinkle with Greek seasoning. Heat grill pan on stove top until sizzling. Place romaine, cut side down, in grill pan. Allow to cook until romaine is charred. Remove from pan onto serving plates, cut side up. Top with buttermilk ranch dressing and croutons.

