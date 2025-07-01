Comprehensive Kidney Care in Southwest Virginia

The story below is from our July/August 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Three top nephrologists share a unified commitment to comprehensive kidney care while bringing their own unique experiences and perspectives to the practice.

At Valley Nephrology Associates, Drs. Dennis Hu, Ryan Evans and Matt Mathew combine decades of experience and deep dedication to provide outstanding kidney care across Southwest Virginia. Their practice covers every stage of kidney health, from early detection of chronic kidney disease to dialysis, transplant management and ongoing patient support, all grounded in strong patient relationships and the latest advancements in nephrology.

Hu’s passion for nephrology began during medical school. “My first exposure was during the renal curriculum in my second year. I became fascinated with how the millions of filters per kidney precisely absorb and secrete electrolytes so blood levels stay stable.” What solidified his commitment was the total continuity of care nephrologists provide. “Nephrologists are in a unique position where they can follow the same patient in various settings: from the clinic to the hospital to dialysis and finally back to the clinic after they get a kidney transplant. That’s what makes it so exciting for me!”

Hu also highlights the team effort: “This recognition is a testament to how tirelessly my various teams — office staff, nurses and ancillary staff at the inpatient and outpatient dialysis units — work so that we can provide the best patient care in this region.” He stresses the breadth of care his practice offers: “If a patient is admitted to either of the main hospitals in Roanoke or Salem and there is a kidney issue, we will see them. If they are nearing the point of dialysis, we have an interventional nephrologist who creates fistulas or places peritoneal dialysis catheters. If they are on dialysis, whether in-center or home dialysis, we will continue to see them there or in the hospital if admitted. If they get a kidney transplant, we have two transplant nephrologists who manage their care in the clinic setting. Thus, our practice prides itself on providing comprehensive nephrology care to patients across Southwest Virginia.”

For Evans, mentorship shaped his path into nephrology. “As a first-year medical student, I was inspired to pursue a career in nephrology by an attending physician whom I respected and who became a mentor throughout my four years. Along my 25-year career path, I have continued to be inspired by a handful of nephrologists who became mentors in my development, both as physician and individual.” Today, his motivation comes from teaching and his work with VTCSOM medical students, “whose enthusiasm to make a difference inspires me to be a mentor for the next generation of physicians.” Evans emphasizes his approach to patient care as “Availability, Affability and Ability — in that order. It is most important to be available to our patients, most of whom we see on a weekly basis. To many, we have become almost an extended family.”

Looking to recent advancements, Evans highlights a milestone for the region: “Carilion Clinic’s approval in May to open a kidney transplant program is a major step forward. It will reduce socioeconomic barriers and be life-changing for many patients in Southwest Virginia.” He stresses the silent nature of kidney disease. “I wish people understood that kidney disease is a silent killer. There are usually no symptoms until a person’s organs have failed and they require dialysis or transplant. Routine screening, especially for patients with diabetes, hypertension or a family history of kidney dise

ase, is paramount to early detection — when therapies can have the most impact in delaying progression.”

Mathew’s journey began abroad. “I studied at Christian Medical College in India. This institution was the first in the country to offer chronic dialysis and kidney transplantation. This was in the early ’70s. To see lives transformed by both the act of donation and the recipient’s joy was an experience for a lifetime. This hasn’t changed much today, though the technological advances are amazing.”

Now in his 36th year with Valley Nephrology, Mathew emphasizes patient relationships as a cornerstone of care. “Building a strong patient-physician relationship is key to better healthcare. Outside of the immediate medical relationship, we try to discuss the patient’s attitudes toward life in general, their hobbies, employment and their families.”

He highlights recent advances in nephrology: “There have been significant breakthroughs. Major technological advances in dialysis and accountability in patient care have improved dialysis outcomes. In transplant management, medications are more focused on preventing rejection and avoiding infection. There is exciting news that Roanoke Transplant Center has been approved and will start functioning by the end of the year. Our group is well positioned to supply the medical personnel to support the program. For chronic kidney care, a plethora of new medications has altered outcomes in kidney disease. Patients who would have been on dialysis five years ago are maintaining their kidney function and even improving it in many instances. In fact, our dialysis population has decreased by 15% over the last five years!”

Mathew urges patient education, wanting everyone “to be educated about kidney disease — first knowing their numbers, including blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol. Also how diet and exercise play a crucial role. One reason treatment is often delayed is because kidney disease often shows no symptoms until it is far advanced. There is a saying: The good thing about kidney disease is there are no symptoms, and the bad thing about kidney disease is there are no symptoms.”

Outside the clinic, all three doctors appreciate the quality of life Roanoke offers. Hu enjoys outdoor activities with family and friends, including bicycling along the Greenway, playing disc golf, hiking local trails and exploring different restaurants. Evans enjoys hiking, boating and raising his family in the Roanoke Valley. Mathew stays active with tennis and pickleball, attends concerts and hikes the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Being named a Top Doctor is a meaningful honor for each of the physicians, reflecting the trust and confidence their patients place in their care. Hu says, “This recognition isn’t just about individual achievement; it’s a testament to the entire team’s dedication, from our nurses and staff to the specialists we collaborate with. It motivates us to continually advance our care and deepen the relationships we build with every patient.”

For Evans, the award affirms the values he holds most dear: “It reminds me that being available and approachable truly makes a difference in people’s lives. It’s humbling to be recognized by peers and patients alike, and it inspires me to keep mentoring the next generation of nephrologists.” And for Mathew, “this honor validates decades of commitment to our patients and the community. It highlights the importance of combining medical expertise with compassion and reinforces our shared mission to improve kidney health for Southwest Virginia.”

Together, Hu, Evans and Mathew represent a comprehensive and evolving model of nephrology care combining scientific advances with compassionate, patient-centered service. Hu says, “We take pride in providing comprehensive care to patients across Southwest Virginia and working with each patient as a team to achieve the best kidney outcomes.” Evans reiterates, “Availability and strong patient relationships are key to managing chronic kidney disease effectively.” And Mathew adds, “By combining strong patient connections with cutting-edge treatments, we are improving the quality of life for many in our community.”

