Conjuring Creativity

A new community-focused art studio has set up shop in downtown Roanoke.

× Expand Courtesy of Motel Studios Pops of color and cozy furniture pieces make it hard to believe that Motel Studios is housed in a true commercial space.

Just when you thought Roanoke’s arts scene couldn’t get any more vibrant, Motel Studios makes its grand debut.

This creative venture is the brainchild of Celestial Ceramics’ Celeste Hodges. For quite some time, she’s wanted to establish a space where she could share her love of making art, including pottery, her specialty, with the community. “[I wanted] to bring people together in an environment that is welcoming and encouraging for everyone, regardless of their experience level,” she says.

Expand Courtesy of Motel Studios Celeste Hodges, owner of Motel Studios.

From exposed brick and neon signs to colorful decor and furniture, Motel Studios lives up to its name with its homey vibe. Hodges maintains an independent area that she works and teaches out of within the 2,000-plus-square-foot venue, and the common area serves as a hub for the creation of events and community classes. She’s also working to add more tables so she can begin offering tie dye, needle felt and acrylic pour workshops, among others.

Hodges has already hosted a variety of private parties, social events and benefit workshops since opening Motel Studios’ doors earlier this year. She’s also thrilled to have had the opportunity to facilitate events for homeschool and educational groups and team-building gatherings for local businesses.

In the future, the potter hopes to expand the square footage of the studio to accommodate more extensive programming, including summer camps and classes designed for kids. But between adjusting to the learning curve of managing a new business and juggling personal art practices, she isn’t looking to rush the process. “It’s important that I avoid burnout and keep my own creative juices flowing so that I can continue to open up the space to the community and grow.”

Her fellow Roanokers’ response to the studio has been a warm one, and she is touched to know that the endeavor has already made a positive difference in the lives of others. “It’s so rewarding to see how art and creation can have such a profound impact on a small and large scale,” says Hodges. “Everyone has been so supportive and excited to see what we have to offer, and I am incredibly grateful to everyone who has participated in our events, shared our social media and cheered us on.”

Hodges is actively looking for artists who would like to teach classes and workshops as well as display their work at the studio. Those interested can contact her at motelstudiosroanoke@gmail.com. For details about upcoming programming, visit motelstudios.art.

