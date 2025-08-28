Cozy Up at Roanoke’s Newest Literary Escape

The story below is from our September/October 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

This charming hangout invites visitors to settle in with stories, sips and good company.

× Expand Heather Turner Photography Seay says she “wanted the space to feel cozy and reminiscent of an old library, but still comfortable and approachable.”

If your dream downtime activities include curling up with a good book, sipping a tasty beverage or indulging in a quick and easy meal or sweet treat, The BiblioPub might just be your new favorite spot in Roanoke.

Owner and avid reader Ellen Seay, originally from Maryland, used to work as a special education and adult ESL teacher before transitioning to a job in the corporate world. But she soon found herself craving something more creative and community-centered. “I created The BiblioPub because it’s the kind of place I’ve always wanted to hang out — somewhere not too loud or crowded, where you can grab a drink or a bite at any time of day, and of course, be surrounded by books.”

Expand Heather Turner Photography Ellen Seay, owner of The BiblioPub.

Tucked on the quieter west end of the Star City, the bookstore-bar-café hybrid offers a cozy escape in an area brimming with bustling businesses and apartment buildings. With help from interior designer Sarah Call, Seay transformed the space into a warm, library-inspired retreat filled with character thanks to second-hand touches and an eye-catching bar crafted from a reclaimed shuffleboard table — one of the aspects from the original space that won Seay over. Branding by Erica Cundiff of Blue Honey Rose echoes the same comfy, laid-back vibe.

Because The BiblioPub doesn’t have a full kitchen, developing the menu required some out-of-the-box thinking. Rotating soups, made-to-order sandwiches and a nice mix of desserts and pastries are quick, convenient and perfect for an easy lunch or dinner. Guests can also enjoy an ever-changing selection of craft beers and wines as well as tea and coffee made using beans from local favorite Two Roosters Kettle Corn and Coffee Company. Thanks to a new partnership with Kind Baking Co., The BiblioPub is now carrying baked good that are made locally, including gluten-free cookies. “Supporting other local businesses is something I’m really passionate about and I hope to continue growing [these] kinds of partnerships.”

The bookshelves lining the walls are filled with fiction, nonfiction and a few children’s titles primarily picked up from library sales, thrifting trips and donations, which Seay points out are always welcome and appreciated. She also stocks a small selection of new titles and titles by local authors whenever possible.

Though The BiblioPub has only been open for a few months now, Seay says the community’s response has been “overwhelmingly positive” and that it’s so rewarding to see people enjoying the space she’s built. She’s also excited to start providing more opportunities for community connection in the near future. Plans are already underway for book clubs, author events and a holiday collaboration with the Roanoke Diversity Center.

Visit thebibliopub.com to learn more, and be sure to tag them in your photos on social media. “We love to see what everyone is reading!”

