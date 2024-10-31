Do You Know... Amanda Livingston?

The story below is from our November/December 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Amanda Livingston recently celebrated her two-year anniversary as executive director of the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce. Since moving to the Roanoke Valley, she has become a key figure in the regional business community as she’s worked to revitalize the chamber.

Originally from Rhode Island, she honed her business acumen at Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, Inc. over the course of 21 years where she ultimately became a division vice president. Later, she worked in real estate sales. Her background, she says, has provided her with a strong foundation for understanding the diverse needs of businesses and the importance of building strong community ties.

Settling into the Roanoke Valley several years ago was a smooth transition for her and her family. Living in Cave Spring with her two high school-aged children, she found the community welcoming and vibrant. Her kids, a senior cheerleader and a sophomore football player, immediately integrated into their new school, while her oldest attends Virginia Western Community College. “We’re very plugged into the community, and my kids love it here,” she says. Her husband, Ken, shares this enthusiasm.

The couple’s love for the outdoors has led them to complete the Triple Crown of hiking — Dragon’s Tooth, Tinker Cliffs and McAfee Knob. They also enjoy walking the Roanoke River Greenway. “We’re really happy with the lifestyle here,” she says, embodying the balance of personal and professional fulfillment she has found in the valley.

In looking back over the past two years, Livingston feels good about the progress the chamber has made, pointing to the addition of 105 new members in 2023 and a 203% increase in program registrations. She attributes this growth to her ability to connect with the community and understand its needs. “The most surprising aspect of this job has been the level of collaboration,” she says. “I expected things to be more siloed, but instead, everyone works toward the same goals of growing the economy, creating jobs and retaining talent.”

Her passion for helping businesses is evident in every initiative she undertakes. “I want to help people and make a difference for good,” she says. She spends much of her time in the field, visiting companies and meeting with professionals to understand their challenges and how the chamber can support them. From offering seminars on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to organizing Lunch and Learn sessions on leveraging digital platforms, she aims to ensure the chamber’s programming is diverse and relevant, catering to solopreneurs, small businesses and large companies alike.

Under her leadership, the chamber has not only grown in numbers but also in its scope and impact. She has formed relationships with local business leaders, economic development organizations and elected officials. “I’ve met with key leaders in Salem and Roanoke County, and I work closely with economic development in these areas,” she explains. This network of collaboration has been instrumental in driving the chamber’s initiatives. The chamber has also made a conscious effort to expand its reach outside of its traditional core in Salem to better service businesses that are based in the county.

The chamber’s 90th anniversary this year is a significant milestone, marking nearly a century of serving the local business community. Livingston says this milestone is a testament to the chamber’s enduring relevance and its commitment to fostering a thriving business environment.

Looking ahead, her vision for the chamber is clear. “We want to continue growing and meeting the needs of the business community. Our focus is on attracting and retaining talent, and supporting our members with valuable programs,” she says. New initiatives like the EPIC Leadership Program and the NextGen leadership luncheon have elevated the chamber’s offerings, she says, providing personal and professional development opportunities to the local business community.

Despite approaching the chamber as though it’s her life’s passion, her journey to this role is quite serendipitous. After being widowed, she met her current husband while living in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, through a chance encounter with a neighbor from Salem. This random meeting led her to relocate to the Roanoke Valley.

As she reflects on her two years at the chamber, Livingston’s leadership has clearly shaped its current direction. Her focus on fostering collaboration and addressing the needs of local businesses has contributed to the chamber’s evolving role in the community. She hopes the work done under her tenure will offer a promising trajectory for the chamber’s future, as it continues to adapt and respond to the region’s business landscape.

