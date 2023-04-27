Four Sisters Open Salem Business

The Sisters House in Salem showcases a variety of art, decor, second-hand clothing, gourmet items and more, along with space for creative activities.

× Expand Georgianne Vecellio Sisters Fran Hall, Julie Bursey, Pam Simpkins and Rhonda Galatis of "The Sisters House" in Salem.

“Welcome to The Sisters House!” is the typical greeting you will hear when you enter The Sisters House Boutique at 2800 West Main St. in Salem. The shop opened in November of last year, and is owned by four sisters, purveyors of “gifts, thrifts, art and jewelry.”

When you stop in, one or more of the sisters may be there to welcome you:

Fran Hall is retired following a career with Carilion. She specializes in crystals, intention jars, and gently worn clothing and accessories.

Julie Bursey is a social worker. She curates the Aging in Grace products in the store.

Pam Simpkins works for the City of Roanoke. She oversees the thrifted items in the shop.

Rhonda Galatis, a nurse and artist, produces most of the art for sale and facilitates craft- and art-making events on site.

× Expand Georgianne Vecellio The Sisters House Boutique at 2800 West Main St. in Salem.

Inside The Sisters House, shoppers can find art and décor, gifts for all occasions, second-hand clothing, jewelry, gourmet items, and personal care products. This list is so eclectic because the sisters all play active roles in selecting the store’s inventory, with each one bringing her own personality to the mix.

A cluster of tables and chairs is the center for creative activities that are popular for date nights, parties, or night out functions. A selfie wall is nearby for the requisite photo with one’s work.

The sisters heard of a new trend called a candle bar and took a road trip to Greensboro, N.C. to check out the one closest to Roanoke. They knew it would be popular here and added The Get Lit Candle Bar® with “hot wax always on tap,” according to Galatis. Candle makers can design their ideal candle, and enjoy snacks while making it.

With such a varied selection of goods, “you’ll find something you didn’t know you needed,” says Lindsay Bane, Hall’s daughter and store assistant. For more information, visit the shop or their website at thesistershouseboutique.com.