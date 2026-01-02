From Hills to Stage

The story below is from our January/February 2026 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Brandon Lee Adams is capturing attention across the country while bringing an Emmy home to our region.

It’s not every day someone from our Appalachian mountain community brings home an Emmy, but that is what artist, songwriter and television host, Brandon Lee Adams, has done.

Blending the soul of Appalachian folk with the sophistication of Americana and the longful beauty of bluegrass, Adams is widely recognized in the industry for his authentic talent. His latest single, “I’ll Follow Summer,” was recorded live-in-studio alongside well-known acoustic stars: Vince Gill, Tim O’Brien, John McEuen, John Jorgenson and Glenn Worf. The warm presence and timeless songwriting shines through the video, capturing the attention of national music television outlets and the hearts of those streaming.

“I’ve always tried to write the music as I heard it in my mind,” Adams says. “It feels like those sounds made in the hills from my childhood will always be echoing inside of me.”

Like any true resident hailing from the hills between West Virginia and Kentucky, Adams knows how to connect with others through conversations and storytelling. As an outlet, Adams is the creator and host of the Emmy-winning series “The Life of a Musician.” Stories shared during the show have been broadcast to over 100 million homes and streamed through PBS Passport to over 208 million.

Adams will be performing live-in-studio for a solo performance on Tuesday, January 6, at 7:00 p.m. at the Shokoe Sessions Live in Richmond, Virginia. Returning again to Richmond, Virginia, Adams will host a full band show ranging from jazz, folk to contemporary with John Jorgenson and Lauren Mascitti on Wednesday, April 8, at 7:00 p.m.

