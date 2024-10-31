From New to Noteworthy

The story below is from our November/December 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

In just over a year, Brood Restaurant and Bar has become a culinary powerhouse, winning over the hearts — and taste buds — of diners throughout the Roanoke region.

× Expand John Park

This time last year, Brood Restaurant and Bar was just finding its footing. But this downtown Salem gem was quick to build up a positive reputation within the local restaurant scene, with guests being drawn in by the carefully crafted menu of American classics — complete with seasonal twists — and casual approach to fine dining.

Expand John Park

Our 2025 Readers’ Choice Dining Awards is the first time the restaurant has appeared on our lineup of winners, and they did so in a big way, earning the prestigious Platinum title in 12 categories along with a multitude of Gold and Silver honors.

As Roanoke natives, owners Crenshaw Reed, Ted Polfelt and Lindsay Polfelt are grateful for the strong backing they’ve received from their neighbors. “We love Salem and being a part of the community and want to continue to support them as they continue to support us as well.”

They also agree that these awards are representative of the dedication and attentiveness of their staff, whom they affectionately refer to as their brood. “Our chefs truly believe in what we are doing, [and] our servers and bartenders want to make your evening special,” they say. “We love our staff and how much they care.”

Balancing high-end dining without having a stuffy atmosphere is important to the co-owners. “We want our guests to have the fine dining experience while being comfortable [and] relaxed, and enjoy themselves without having to think about their elbows on the table.” Customers get a sense of Brood’s laid-back vibe as soon as they enter the space, where they’re greeted by artwork of chickens donning headphones and suits, to name just a few fun, quirky accessories (which, needless to say, helped them clinch the Platinum win for “Best Restaurant Decor”). Brood’s cozy, intimate feel also earned them the top-dog title for "Best Date-Night Spot." “We love date nights and are excited to help people celebrate their special occasions!”

× Expand John Park

Readers didn’t hold back when showing their appreciation for Brood’s wide array of tasty gluten-free dishes. It just so happened that most of what made it onto the first draft of their menu — like the popular Chicken “Schnitzel” and Braised Beef Short Ribs — fit the bill. As time went on, the team realized that they could tweak most of their menu to suit patrons like Ted and Lindsay’s daughter, who has celiac disease, and began prioritizing the use of “products that worked, tasted great and stayed in the safe zone” in earnest.

Expand John Park

The Brood experience wouldn’t be complete without a masterfully crafted cocktail or mocktail; the El Guason, Pink Bowtie and Brood Old Fashioned have been steady hits with customers. These signature drinks, along with a rotating selection of seasonal sips such as the fall-inspired Aper-Fall Spritz, ensure there’s always something new for guests to try. And, if you’re feeling a custom drink (or food!) creation, the team is happy to oblige. “Our staff always has a trick or two up their sleeve.”

For Crenshaw, Lindsay and Ted, the most rewarding parts of the Brood journey so far have been watching their vision come to fruition and seeing it resonate with and be embraced by the community they call home. “Thank you for all the support we’ve received, and we hope to see you all soon!”

Outside the restaurant, Brood’s owners love spending time with their families. Ted, Lindsay and their three kids enjoy taking advantage of Roanoke’s incredible outdoor amenities, often hiking Mill Mountain and exploring other trails in the area. Crenshaw and his wife Emily — also a Roanoke native — are busy parents to three kiddos five and under and love to fill their days with fun, whether that’s enjoying quality time at home or exploring some of the region’s many family-friendly activities.

The story above is from our November/December 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!