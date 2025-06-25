Fun in Full Swing

How the Salem Fair became Virginia’s largest free-gate fair.

× Expand Shawn Nowlin

One of the most enjoyable, family-friendly events in the region made its grand return on July 2 and lasted for 11 days.

The Salem Fair isn’t just an annual occurrence that thousands of individuals look forward to every summer, the event also bills itself as Virginia’s largest free gate fair.

The yearly event is renowned for its combination of rides, diverse food options, creative showcases and live entertainment.

While entry into the fair is free, visitors have to pay for the rides, games, food and vendors. Unless it’s clear while meeting specific guidelines, no backpacks or diaper bags are allowed.

No one had to tell Ashley McKenzie to mark her calendar for this year’s fair. As she explains, “It’s hard to believe that this awesome event has been around since 1988. In the more than two decades that I’ve been attending the Salem Fair, I’ve never had a bad experience. Not once.”

Fair managers Carey Harveycutter and Wendy Delano say that more than 60 stands, rides and games will be offered this year, and credits their sponsors as vital to the fair’s annual success. “So many people have said this is their favorite event by far. We put a lot of effort into ensuring visitors enjoy themselves and although it’s not always easy, at the end of the day, it’s always worth it,” Delano says.

Three years ago, a sitting governor visited the Salem Fair for the first time. Says Harveycutter of Glenn Youngkin, “We are grateful for the Governor making the time to validate our tourism efforts in Virginia’s Blue Ridge. We appreciate the generosity of the fairgoers, too. Because of them, we were able to have the third-highest ride gross in the history of this event.”

For full event details, including ticket prices and guidelines, visit salemfair.com/711/Fair-Info.