The Roanoke location was once heralded as the third-largest industry in the Roanoke Valley.

× Expand Ana Morales / Archival Image Courtesy of The Virginia Room, Roanoke Public Libraries

General Electric Co. landed in the Roanoke Valley in 1955, bringing with it a multi-million dollar plant, more than 2,000 jobs and much fanfare.

The company built its industry control equipment manufacturing facility on 96 acres along Roanoke Boulevard in what was then considered Roanoke County (later becoming Salem). It was hailed as the third-largest industry in the Roanoke Valley, behind Norfolk & Western and the American Viscose plant, according to a 1954 article in The Roanoke Times announcing its arrival.

Pictured here is the plant shortly after its opening. At this location, General Electric created products for 28 different lines, with a focus on custom electric controls for various industries, including paper and steel mills.

The plant went on to employ as many as 3,000 people at its peak.

But over time, General Electric reduced its workforce in Salem. In 2015, there were about 700 workers there and in 2017, the company further cut its workforce, due to its acquisition of a France-based power and grid business.

In 2019, General Electric shut down its Salem operation, eliminating about 265 jobs, according to news reports.

Still, there is some good news for the former General Electric site.

Earlier this year, STS Group AG, a German vehicle parts supplier, announced that it was moving into the former General Electric plant to establish its North American headquarters, according to news reports. The company plans to hire 191 employees at the Salem location.

