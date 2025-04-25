Growing Together

The story below is from our May/June 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

A small organization with a big mission to serve, the Central Virginia Business Coalition spreads its reach regionally to help businesses soar.

Expand Courtesy of CVABC Heather Alto

The Central Virginia Business Coalition (CVABC) is on a mission to “support local businesses and communities by building a strong local economy and by showcasing the unique characteristics of our business community,” shares Executive Director Heather Alto.

For the past seven years, Alto has overseen day-to-day operations as well as spent time in the community networking, promoting businesses and coordinating community events hosted by CVABC.

The CVABC was formerly known as the Lynchburg Retail Merchants Association which was chartered in 1906. Throughout the organization’s history, its goal has been to serve local businesses and was rebranded as CVABC in 2020 due to its regional expansion.

CVABC provides resources for businesses, networking opportunities, community events and co-op and discounted marketing that many may not be able to afford otherwise. They offer Coffee Talk Networking Events every month in Lynchburg, Roanoke, Altavista and Appomattox.

With over 550 business members across the region, they also cover Salem, Amherst/Nelson, Rocky Mount, Smith Mountain Lake, Botetourt, Bedford, Buchanan and Campbell.

“Membership continues to grow each year, especially as more small businesses are starting up and looking for resources and help,” Alto states.

Alto, Office Manager Magen Boone and Autumn Myers, Events & Marketing, stay busy as organizers of Bedford and Lynchburg’s Christmas parades, EMPOWER Women’s Conference, the Lead On Small Business Summit, Bedford Centerfest and numerous smaller events.

This year, they hosted the Central Virginia Home & Garden Show in Lynchburg for the first time in five years. Taking place at Lynchburg City Stadium, the event featured regional businesses showcasing how they can enhance indoor and outdoor living spaces.

EMPOWER Women’s Conference returns for the seventh year on Friday, May 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legacy Wealth Management in Lynchburg. The theme is Renew & Recharge and tickets can be purchased on their website (www.cvabc.org). Speakers include Katie Thomas, Communications Skills Instructor at Virginia Tech, Trish McCoy of EMPOWER Counseling, Stacie Rhodes from Liberty University School of Business and Rachel Travis of Wilcox Travel.

Alto says, “I am passionate about helping small businesses and providing resources to help them grow and keep them in the forefront of our community.”

She serves on the Board of Directors of Dream Forge, a nonprofit organization that works with those who have left domestic violence relationships and are looking to start or build on their passions and career paths.

To find out more about CVABC memberships and sponsorship opportunities, contact Heather@cvabc.org.

