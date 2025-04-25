Harrison Museum Welcomes New Director

The story below is from our May/June 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

E.B. Smith relishes the opportunity to serve as the Harrison Museum’s executive director.

Expand Courtesy of E.B. Smith E.B. Smith

There aren’t many places like the Harrison Museum of African American Culture around. The museum, which is filled with rare collections of art and original expositions, intends to relocate to the Melrose Plaza in northwest in 2025, primarily due to the Center in the Square not planning on renewing the museum’s lease. The gallery operated for decades in the former Harrison Elementary School in northwest Roanoke before opening in downtown Roanoke in 2013.

The organization’s new executive director is E.B. Smith, an Ohio native who is committed to growing the museum’s physical and virtual audience.

Hired at the start of the year, working closely with the board of trustees and staff to shape the museum’s vision for growth is just one aspect of Smith’s duties. He is also responsible for community engagement and fundraising.

“I met Mr. Charles and Mrs. Anita Price during a production in which I was portraying Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. During the reception, they introduced themselves. After learning about the museum and what their plans were, I told them that I do organization development for a living,” Smith says. “They initially hired me to do strategic planning. When we presented the plan to the board, they loved it.”

The Prices believe Smith is the ideal candidate for a multitude of reasons. “Our paths crossed by happenstance. Of all the people who were under consideration, E.B. was by far the best candidate. He holds a highly relevant curatorial background. We are super excited to have him on board,” they say.

Smith earned both his undergraduate degree in theatre as well as a master of arts administration from Ohio University.

What excites him the most about this opportunity is making an impact in the community. Another draw is the encouragement to utilize all of his gifts. “To be selected for this role is truly humbling. My passion for the Roanoke community and its future is unwavering and the Harrison Museum has a vital role in our city, region and beyond,” he says.

One of the first things that Smith did when he got the role was to reach out to various community leaders and organizations to establish a rapport. “I have a mission of helping to empower people to use their voices and tell their stories.”

For information on upcoming events, visit harrisonmuseum.com.

The story above is from our May/June 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!