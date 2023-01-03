Hit the Trails

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

This year’s resolution? Get out and hike more!

× Expand Genya Kalinina Hay Rock offers a rewarding hike full of gorgeous views.

One of the things I find most striking about living in Roanoke is the convenience of being able to wake up and embark on an adventure right in your backyard. For many, stepping foot on the famous Appalachian Trail is a lifelong aspiration, but for me, it’s turned into a regular escape and outlet from the stresses of everyday life.

Hiking is a sense of freedom. It’s an opportunity to not only get a dose of exercise, but also to put down my phone and savor the little things. In the summer, the long days allow me to squeeze in a hike even after a stressful day. In the winter, I often bundle up and enjoy the solitude, peeling off layers as I work my way up the steady incline.

When I’m asked for a hiking recommendation, I’m often quick to recommend The Hay Rock hike via the AT. While less crowded than the iconic McAfee Knob, I’d say the views are just as breathtaking. You’ll be rewarded with a bird’s eye look of the glistening Carvins Cove reservoir, as well as the gorgeous Roanoke Valley.

As you follow the white blaze, you’ll probably notice how well-maintained the route is. I invited Bill Neilan, president of the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club, along on our hike to see firsthand the hard work that this organization does to help keep the AT in top shape. Along the route, Neilan pointed out many trail improvement projects completed by volunteers. One notable project is the completion of over 100 log and stone steps to help stop severe trail erosion. Volunteers carried fallen locust trees almost a mile and drilled and cut boulders to form the stone steps.

Another fun way to get involved is joining as a volunteer Ridgerunner, an opportunity to patrol the AT, scout out and mitigate any problems and engage in friendly conversations with hikers.

If you’re looking for a fun take on a New Year’s Resolution, try setting a goal of completing one hike every month. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself exceeding that goal — I’ve found the accomplished feeling that comes with conquering a trail can become addicting! I

Know Before You Go:

Length: 3.8 miles one way, scenic viewpoint at 2.5 miles, 14,00-ft elevation gain

Duration: 5-6 hours

Difficulty: Moderately challenging

What to bring: Daypack stocked with plenty of water, a first aid kit, extra layer and snacks

Why I love it: Convenience. This local gem is only 20 minutes from downtown Roanoke, but it makes you feel like you are hours away from the city.

Food: Grab a New York style breakfast or lunch bagel from Donnie D’s to enjoy at the peak, or enjoy a draft beer and a burger at Town Center Taphouse post hike.

Restrooms: Nope

Dogs: Allowed, but must be on leash

Cost: Free, ample parking

Trailhead: 39 Tinker Mountain Road, Daleville, VA 24083

Visit ratc.org for information on how to join as a volunteer to help maintain the AT for generations to come. All skill levels are welcome!

If you see a problem on the AT, email trailsupervisor@ratc.org to let a volunteer know.

