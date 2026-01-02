Hitting a High Note

The story below is from our January/February 2026 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Performing with Pharrell Williams’ Voices of Fire, this couple found themselves at both the Vatican and the World Series.

Expand Courtesy of the Hash Family Ashley and Jeff Hash explore Rome before performing at the Vatican

When Jeff and Ashley Hash boarded a plane to Rome last September, they carried with them not just sheet music and stage clothes, but a secret two months in the making. The married duo from Roanoke, lifelong singers and gospel artists, had been invited to perform at one of the most extraordinary musical events in modern history: Grace for the World, the Vatican’s first-ever multicultural concert uniting global superstars such as Pharrell Williams, Andrea Bocelli, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson and the gospel choir Voices of Fire.

Before an audience of 80,000 in St. Peter’s Square and millions watching worldwide, the couple joined Voices of Fire, Virginia Native Pharrell Williams’ gospel choir, to share a message of love, unity and faith through song. Just a few weeks later, they would find themselves singing again on another world stage — this time at the opening night of the World Series.

“It was wild,” Jeff says. “We couldn’t tell anyone where we were going. We had to keep it quiet for two months — it felt like we were on a secret mission.”

Both agreed that the highlight of Grace for the World came during the untelevised finale, “Be Human.”

“Typically on the last song, people start to leave,” Ashley recalled. “But instead, the crowd came closer. There were so many nationalities and cultures, but none of that mattered. We hugged, blew air kisses, held up hearts. The one language that needed no translation — love.”

Behind the glamour, the experience was as demanding as it was divine. “We had four rehearsals for 20 songs, plus choreography,” Ashley says. To keep up with the demanding schedule, she drank seven espresso shots in a single day. The high-profile gig came with long hours, plenty of walking and constant production changes.

“Just when we got the set locked in, something would change again,” she says. “But if you love the craft, you embrace the challenge.”

Barely a month later, the couple’s journey with Voices of Fire took them from the cobblestones of Rome to the bright lights of the World Series opening night — this time performing both the U.S. and Canadian national anthems on Canadian soil.

“Walking onto that field was overwhelming,” Ashley says. “I just prayed, ‘Okay, God, you did this. Thank you.’ Looking out at that crowd, I felt like a blade of grass compared to the sea of people. But we were exactly where we were meant to be.”

The moment was powerful beyond the music. “With the contention between America’s government and Canada, being asked to sing both anthems was special,” Ashley says. “There’s nothing like respecting another culture and seeing them accept your effort.”

Jeff says he not only valued the opportunity but also came away with a new appreciation for the sport. “I think I might actually be a baseball fan now,” he says with a laugh.

Both experiences reinforced the couple’s belief that music is one of the purest forms of unity. “After each show, I’d look online for audience videos,” Ashley says. “Seeing the joy on their faces — it’s proof that music connects us, no matter our background.”

Jeff and Ashley, married for 19 years and both raised in Roanoke, have spent their lives making music together. Singing with Voices of Fire has given them a new perspective on faith and artistry. “This group is like no other,” Jeff says. “They’re not just incredible musicians — they’re family. Everyone’s kind, everyone’s humble.”

Their advice for others chasing big dreams: “When you stand up or present anything, do it from a sincere and genuine place,” Ashley says. “You never know who you’ll touch. Make it count — you may only get one opportunity. Above all, know your why. My why is to glorify God and share his love with others.”

The couple encourages rising artists to treat every stage as if it’s the biggest one — because when the big one comes, it will feel just like home.

