HUM Celebrates New Location

Huddle Up Moms can now be found at The Haven on 5th, where moms can find community, as well as share ideas and resources.

× Expand Courtesy of Huddle Up Moms Huddle Up Moms celebrates moving to The Haven on 5th where Postpartum Virginia is also housed.

"It takes a village to make families thrive,” shared Jaclyn Nunziato, Executive Director of Huddle Up Moms (HUM) at the grand opening of their new location at The Haven on 5th.

HUM launched after a group of moms hosted a mom’s expo in 2019 where they realized there was a need for moms to have ongoing resources and connection. A non-profit led by volunteers, HUM’s mission is to empower mothers through education, meaningful connection and support. They also advocate for healthcare equity and having community, government and healthcare work together.

Nunziato shares that the United States is one of the few industrialized countries where mothers die from complications that could be prevented. She says that the culture of the country and how we value motherhood makes a difference.

As an OB/GYN, she had challenges finding the maternal resources her patients needed and that is one reason she started the non-profit and asked Postpartum Virginia to come to Roanoke. Postpartum Virginia educates families, communities and providers about Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders (PMADs), support services, training and peer mentors.

The leadership team strives to support and empower mothers in a variety of ways including free diapers and supplies, monthly huddles and community conversations on various topics and an annual resource summit. A grant from the Junior League will fund maternal health programming this fall.

The Support Shop provides moms with formula, diapers, toys and clothing for children. During the formula shortage, HUM handed out $15,000 worth of formula through the generosity of the community. They still receive daily requests for formula or diapers.

The organization received a $5,000 grant for the Moms Under Pressure program which strives to reduce adverse health outcomes for mothers-to-be diagnosed with preeclampsia which affects 1 in 12 pregnant women. Funded by the Million Hearts Initiative through the Department of Health and Human Services, HUM gave out 50 blood pressure cuff kits as well as educational materials to at-risk mothers.

Over 14 mom huddles exist for women to gather and connect with mothers living shared experiences. Huddles include one for single moms, working moms, stay-at-home moms, moms of loss, moms of multiples, pandemic moms, moms of children with special needs, adoptive and foster moms and LGBTQ+ moms.

Rachael Clark, LGBTQ+ Huddle Co-leader, says that she wanted to provide an opportunity for other LGBTQ+ families and moms to connect, share, grow and learn together.

“I believe it’s important to have a community that can help one cultivate a sense of belonging,” says Clark. “It’s also important to my wife and I that we provide our daughter an opportunity to see and spend time with families like ours.”

All the huddles offer that sense of community. By coming together, each mom realizes she isn’t alone, that other women are going through similar things. They empathize and share ideas and resources.

The community can support HUM through volunteering, donating money or supplies. Volunteers are needed to help organize and oversee the shop and help with committees and events like Taco Fest, their fundraising event which takes place September 9 at Elmwood Park. Opportunities exist for vendors and educational partnerships to support local moms. Organizations can host diapers and donation drives. The best way to get involved is to contact Christie Steele-Garcia, Director of Community Outreach, at csteelegarcia@huddleupmoms.org.

“We have the ability to make changes and adapt to needs quickly,” says Nunziato. “We hope to be a one-stop resource hub for pregnant mothers to find education, maternal health and childcare help.”

