Iconic Re-Creation: Maggie Perrin-Key

The story below is from our November/December 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Our inaugural 1974 cover gets a refresh thanks to another beloved local artist.

Which iconic Roanoker cover did you choose and why?

I chose the Fall 1974 issue because I was inspired by the title, “A New Era is Dawning,” and believe that the tides have turned and a different era is dawning than the one shown on this inaugural cover.

Briefly describe the process of recreating this cover and how you chose to interpret it.

When looking at the 1974 cover, the message it sends me is that infrastructure and man-made growth was the new era that was dawning in 1974. By contrast, I wanted to highlight that a return to sanctity of the land is the New Era that is re-dawning now.

Expand Maggie Perrin-Key

I think Roanoke residents are enjoying and appreciating our natural spaces more than they have in a long time, and as a whole we are realizing how good it is for our lives and our entire ecological system.

Where can readers find more of your work?

The Market Gallery, Black Dog Salvage, my website and my studio on Salem Avenue in downtown Roanoke.

Maggie Perrin-Key is an artist living and working in Roanoke City. See her work at her website, maggieperrinkey.com, or follow her on Instagram @maggieperrinkey.

The story above is from our November/December 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!