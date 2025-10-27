Kindness in a Cup

The story below is from our November/December 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The Shoppes at West Village is now home to a family-friendly coffee and tea house complete with its own gift store.

Visiting Kind Brew Coffee & Tea House feels much more like settling into a cozy living room than it does a shop. A super-comfy couch anchors the space, and one TV streams sports while the other — more often than not — plays reruns of “Seinfeld.” Free Wi-Fi, eclectic decor and thoughtfully arranged retail goods gives it the character of just what Matthew and Kirsten Hughes-Bissell had hoped it would become: a neighborhood gathering place perfect for not just grabbing a quick drink and bite to eat, but for staying awhile.

The husband and wife duo met in the Outer Banks where they managed stores, developed products and even opened a few new locations while working for Kitty Hawk Kites. One experience in particular would later serve as a launchpad for the couple’s own venture. “I ran the coffee shop — it was in their Life is Good store — and I loved doing it. I loved serving people,” remembers Kirsten. “I saw the type of environment [having a coffee shop in a retail setting] created for people. It was fun, it was engaging.”

After welcoming their son, Jack, in 2022, the Hughes-Bissells decided it was time to take a step back and explore opening a business of their own. They relocated to Roanoke — where Matt grew up — and began selling merchandise as a pop-up vendor at events, at which they started noticing a trend: Coffee was in high demand, but there wasn’t anyone supplying it. The couple gave filling the gap a go. “We ended up selling more coffee than T-shirts,” recalls Matt. They soon traded in their tent setup for a simple tag-along trailer that they outfitted with a service window.

“We did the mobile unit for almost a year and a half. It was so fun and we learned a lot,” says Kirsten, especially when it came to the unique challenges vendors without storefronts faced. “One of our missions was, as soon as we opened up the brick-and-mortar space, to be able to invite other people in as well.”

Jewelry, soaps and blind-date-with-a-book options are just a few of many items available for purchase alongside Matt and Kirsten’s own line of merchandise. Visitors can expect to see an even more robust selection of gift-type items (and, if all goes according to plan, house-made fudge on the menu!) as the holidays approach.

True to the business’s name, the Hughes-Bissells prioritize all things kind, including pricing and ingredients. Cappuccinos, macchiatos and lattes are made using flavorful, house-roasted white espresso, and their specialty tea blends — all prepared by a local herbalist — can be served iced or hot year-round, just like their coffees. Candy sodas, traditional Japanese matcha and bubble tea are some other fun sips. Every selection is customizable thanks to a variety of milks and flavorings to choose from. Food offerings like yogurt parfaits are made to order, and Kirsten and Jack’s favorite, the charcuterie platters, are build-your-own.

Looking ahead, Matt and Kirsten are excited to find innovative ways to support the Roanoke community, especially as winter sets in. They recently rolled out an online booking service that allows businesses to place delivery orders for their employee appreciation gatherings and other private events. A subscription-type service through an app is in the works that will let people schedule out frequent deliveries of their favorite drinks and snacks in advance. “We know things start slowing down a bit in the wintertime for coffee shops and for events, but we’re really trying to focus on gearing up and doing whatever we can to help keep the community caffeinated,” says Kirsten. “If we need to brave the cold, we will!”

Visit kindbrewcoffeeco.com to learn more about Kind Brew Coffee & Tea House

