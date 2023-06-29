Local Look: Your Guide to Summer Fun

The story below is from our July/August 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Beat the summer heat with fun water activities, shady hikes and, of course, delicious ice cream sandwiches!

× Expand Genya Kalinina Carvins Cove

Summer is finally here, bringing with it long days ready to be filled with endless opportunities for adventure and fun under the warm sun.

Genya Kalinina Explore Park

Whether you’re seeking thrilling outdoor experiences, indulging in delicious treats or simply looking to just get outside in the sun, this season has something special in store for everyone. This curated guide will help plan your perfect summer adventure!

Rent a Kayak at Carvins Cove

Whether you’re a seasoned paddler or a first-time adventurer, exploring this pristine hidden gem by kayak is the perfect way to spend a summer afternoon. Kayak rentals are available at the boat landing and start at just $10/hr.

Camp at Explore Park

Situated conveniently off the Blue Ridge Parkway, Explore Park offers a range of camping options, including cabins, yurts and primitive sites. After a day of outdoor exploration, wind down at Twin Creeks Brewpub, where you can enjoy a refreshing beer and tasty burger.

Hike to a Waterfall

× Expand Genya Kalinina Roaring Run

There’s no shortage of picturesque waterfalls within just an hour’s drive of Roanoke. Pack your bathing suit because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a well-deserved dip at the end of a hike. My favorites to explore are Roaring Run, Cascades and Bottom Creek Gorge.

Genya Kalinina Smooshed

Float the River

Floating down the river without a care in the world is a summer escape like no other. Roanoke Mountain Adventures or Twin River Outfitters will take care of your tube rentals and shuttle to make your trip a breeze.

Smooshed Ice Cream Sandwiches

It’s no secret that ice cream and summer go hand in hand — the perfect duo to beat the heat. Treat yourself to a delicious Smooshed ice cream sandwich and end your adventurous day on a sweet note. Follow Smooshed on Facebook to see where to find the truck!

About the Writer:

Genya Kalinina is a content creator and founder of the instagram account @bestofroanoke where she shares her passion for highlighting the places that make the Roanoke Valley stand out. You’ll probably find her exploring a new outdoor adventure, tucked away restaurant or local shop. See more on her website here.

The story above is from our July/August 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!