Medical Professionals: Lucas Therapies

2021 Medical Professional Profiles: Lucas Therapies

× Expand Sunny Wasiela-Gutowski Wendy Lucas, PT of Lucas Therapies

Education: Wendy Lucas attended the University of Richmond on the Scholar’s program, and received her PT degree from the Medical College of Virginia. We have been practicing physical therapy for over 30 years in Southwest and central Virginia. Wendy was inspired to become a physical therapist by watching her father receive care during his unsuccessful battle with ALS.

Specialties/services: Outpatient physical and occupational therapy services, industrial and sports medicine rehab, EMG and nerve conduction studies, as well as manual therapy and TMJ. We are now delivering physical therapy services to the workplace through our two mobile clinics.

Awards: A consistent Top Docs award winner, Lucas Therapies has received Platinum designation as best in physical therapy every year it has been awarded, Top Google reviews, multiple Chamber Small Business of the Year nominee and section winner.

What they love about Roanoke: What is there not to love? Beautiful mountains, outdoor activities, great events and arts, farmers market, Smith Mountain Lake and an overall terrific quality of life!

Lucas Therapies

535 Campbell Ave SW

Roanoke, VA 24016

(p) 540-772-8022

lucastherapies.com