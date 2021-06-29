Medical Professionals: Physicians to Women

A special advertising section

2021 Medical Professional Profiles: Physicians to Women

× Expand Front Row: Dianna Curtis (MD), Jamie Buck (MD), Mark Chewning (MD), Brittany Kane (DO), Donna Musgrave (MD), Heather Draeger (MD) - Back Row: Jill Gaines (MD), Stephanie Quinn (NP) - Inset: Claire Craft (MD)

Dr. Dianna Curtis

My two sisters and I were raised by our now-deceased, strong mother, Betty Germaine. My first move was out of Northern Virginia to Richmond where I graduated Cum laude with a B.S. in Biology at VCU. I earned an MS in Biology at VCU and medical degree at EVMS in Norfolk, VA. My move to the “small town” living in Roanoke was to be temporary to complete my OB-GYN residency. The kindness and closeness of the community and excellence I saw in the providers and staff at Physicians To Women led me to make this my home. I have enjoyed practicing OB GYN for 21 years now and hope to continue for many more. I am honored to be able to take care of the wonderful families who place their trust in me.

Dr. Jamie Buck

Growing up in Pearisburg, Virginia (Giles County) gave me an appreciation for small town life. Not far from home, I attended medical school at Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College of Virginia and completed residency training at Wake Forest University. Soon after, I married and moved to Roanoke and have been in practice for 11 years. Roanoke combines closeness to family and city life with a small-town feel. I am board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and treat women of all ages. My passion is providing individualized care based on a patient’s values and decisions, and I have a special interest in high-risk obstetrics.

When not in the office, I enjoy spending time at Smith Mountain Lake with my husband, three daughters and our dog … you can often find us swimming, boating and all things water!

Stephanie Quinn

Having been born and raised in Roanoke, I feel it gives me a unique perspective to the needs of our community. I find a connection with each patient, native Roanoker or transplant, whether it is where we went to high school, where we love to hike or restaurants we like to frequent. Finding commonalities, which we all share, builds a foundation of trust and a partnership necessary for exceptional patient care.

When not in the office, I enjoy spending time with my two children and our dogs exploring all Roanoke has to offer. We often walk the Greenway, hike Mill Mountain and attend local festivals.

Dr. Jill Gaines

I grew up all over as a military brat and had the privilege to live in Egypt as a child. I did my undergraduate work in Kearney, Nebraska, medical school in Omaha, Nebraska and my residency in Cincinnati, Ohio. I did medical work in Belize, India, Nepal and Nicaragua during my training. I am board certified in obstetrics and gynecology. I practice general obstetrics and gynecology and I have a special interest in robotic surgery.

I love getting to know my patients and going through celebration and heartbreak with them. I believe that knowing who my patients are as people and what is important to them helps me to treat their heath better and more efficiently.

Physicians to Women

21 Highland Ave SE

Roanoke, VA 24013

540-982-8881

PTOW.com