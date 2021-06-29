Medical Professionals: Roanoke Resource LLC

A special advertising section
2021 Medical Professional Profiles: Roanoke Resource LLC
Why did you choose to dedicate your work to the mental health field?
Rebecca Garst, LCSW of Roanoke Resource LLC
Rebecca Garst, LCSW
I want to instill hope and provide support to individuals who have difficulty advocating for themselves and their mental health needs. I enjoy helping people identify ways to cope with their life stressors.
Dr. Irfan Saeed, M.D. of Roanoke Resource LLC
Dr. Irfan Saeed, M.D.:
To treat those who are the most vulnerable and cannot represent themselves.
Dr. Celia McCauley-Wittl, DNP FNP-BC of Roanoke Resource LLC
Dr. Celia McCauley-Wittl, DNP FNP-BC
My life’s mission is to end suffering and to normalize mental health. Cardiac anomaly or schizophrenia, they both deserve the same attention, respect and service.
Courtni Sandras-Gaut, LCSW of Roanoke Resource LLC
Courtni Sandras-Gaut, LCSW
I love working with a population of individuals that exhibit such strength and resilience on a daily basis. It is an honor to be able to assist these individuals on their path of recovery and to witness positive changes that come with renewed hope.