Medical Professionals: Stoke Chiropractic Clinic, Inc.

A special advertising section

2021 Medical Professional Profiles: Stoke Chiropractic Clinic, Inc.

× Expand Courtesy Dr. Paul H. Cronk / Stoke Chiropractic Clinic Drs. Marie and John Stoke of Stoke Chiropractic Clinic

Q: Briefly describe your background/education/qualifications.

A: I am a third-generation chiropractor. After graduating from the Palmer College of chiropractic in 1974, I moved to Roanoke in 1975 to join my grandfather in practice.

Q: What specialties/services do you offer?

A: We treat all ages of patients. My youngest patient was four days old, my oldest was 102. I am the only local chiropractor who uses Applied Kinesiology as part of my treatment plan.

Q: What is unique/significant about your practice that sets you apart?

A: This practice was started by my grandparents, Drs. Marie and John Stoke, in 1920. We just celebrated our centennial last year. We have the oldest chiropractic clinic in the state still operated by the same family.

Q: How is your practice working to improve the health of your patients?

A: We apply the Science, Art and Philosophy of Chiropractic to help our patients achieve wellness along with Applied Kinesiology, nutrition, diet and exercise.

Q: What do you love most about Roanoke?

A: I have found Roanoke to be a very welcoming city. I was blessed with an existing patient base who have supported me all these years. I look forward to celebrating my 50th year in practice in 2025. When you love what you do, it is no longer a job.

Dr. Paul H Cronk | Stoke Chiropractic Clinic, Inc.

217 Albemarle Ave.

Roanoke, VA

(540) 344-6738