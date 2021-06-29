Medical Professionals: Tinker Creative Counseling, LLC

A special advertising section

2021 Medical Professional Profiles: Tinker Creative Counseling, LLC

× Expand Sunny Gutowski-Wasiela (Left to Right) Nicole Lilly, LPC; Mark Martin, LCSW, RPT-S; Christy Vaughn, LPC; Kevin Vaughn; Kimberly Garland, LPC; Nora Tate, LPC

Q: What specialties/services do you offer?

A: We are a small practice that provides a variety of creative counseling modalities catering specifically to our client’s needs. We offer both traditional in person and telehealth therapy. The clientele we serve are children, adolescents, adults and families. We offer Play therapy, Sand-tray therapy, Art therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, EMDR, Solution Focused, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, Trauma Focused and Motivational Interviewing.

Q: What is unique/significant about your practice that sets you apart?

A: We are conveniently located in the North Roanoke, Hollins area. We are an animal-friendly, welcoming group that has a mutual respect for one another, allowing our office to genuinely be a safe place for our clients.

Q: How is your practice working to improve the health of your patients?

A: Each of our clinicians offer a different unique skill set. We all participate in ongoing training and peer supervision. Our office welcomes feedback and are always looking for ways to make accessing and participating in therapy a smoother process.

Q: What do you love about Roanoke?

A: First and foremost, the people! Roanoke is a diverse community that offers a rich history. Secondly, our mountains and outdoor opportunities are incredible.

Tinker Creek Creative Counseling

8245 Williamson Rd

Roanoke, VA 24019

(540) 562-0800

tinkercreekcreativecounseling.com