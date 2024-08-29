New Doggie Digs

The story below is from our September/October 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The nonprofit animal hospital and adoption center will gradually move into its new (and much larger) location this fall.

× Expand Courtesy of Angels of Assisi Angels of Assisi's new location will host 40 kennels, multiple meet-and-greet areas, a "cat condo," room for grooming and more.

For more than 20 years, Angels of Assisi has cared for countless local animals. What started as a mobile spay and neuter service evolved into the bustling clinic on Campbell Avenue — which facilitated 14,561 pet exams, 28,953 vaccinations and 1,319 pet adoptions in 2023 alone.

In 2017, Robin and Gary Kohn donated a family property on the corner of Franklin Road and Elm Avenue to Angels. Its new state-of-the-art community clinic and adoption center has been in the works ever since.

Expand Anne Weber

“The new facility will continue to help the community take good care of their pets, but on a much more efficient and larger scale,” Executive Director Lisa O’Neill says. “Most importantly, it will make our concept of an animal shelter being a place of resources, hope and sense of family a reality.”

The approximately $4.25 million project more than doubles the center’s current size, which will allow more pets to receive low-cost care and resources to help them stay in their homes.

Every element of the 16,000-square-foot building was thoughtfully designed to meet the center’s exact needs. Plus, there’s significantly more parking.

The first floor features a large waiting area, six exam rooms and a surgical suite with direct access to a lab and pet pharmacy. It also houses Roanoke’s only veterinary CT scanner.

Upstairs is the adoption center, which occupies most of the second floor and boasts large windows and spacious, sun-filled rooms — a major upgrade from its prior home in the basement. It has 40 modern kennels, multiple meet and greet areas, a “cat condo” and a room for basic grooming.

There’s even a rooftop play yard, complete with high walls to minimize barking noise, and a view of the Mill Mountain Star.

Learn more at angelsofassisi.org.

The story above is from our September/October 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!