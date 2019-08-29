Online Extra: Arts and Culture Continued

The story below is from our September/October 2019 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Editor's Note: This list of art galleries and music venues was first published in our Sept/Oct 2019 issue as an Arts and Culture sidebar. See the full article here.

× Expand Courtesy of the Jefferson Center The Jefferson Center

Enjoy Art of All Kinds

Local artists showcase their talents of all mediums thanks to the many galleries in our region.

Roanoke has a multitude of not just talented artists, but galleries and locations in which to display their work. The list of places to get your art fix is constantly growing!

Experience the Downtown Roanoke galleries during Art By Night, a free event held on the first Friday of each month. Galleries offer guest speaker and artist opportunities, refreshments and of course, allow you to see their artwork. And don’t miss the Taubman’s Sidewalk Art Show, held annually each June.

2nd Helpings Gallery & Resale Shop

1502 Williamson Rd

491-9409

rescuemission.net/thrift-stores

Acorn Art Gallery

3215 Brambleton Ave SW

598-1118

acornartgallery.com

AIR – Art in Roanoke

Elmwood Park

853-2000

artinroanoke.wordpress.com

Alexander/Heath Contemporary

425 Campbell Ave

607-226-2473

alexander-heath.com

ArtVisions Gallery

130 Scruggs Rd, Moneta

798-0313

artvisionsstudio.blogspot.com

Aurora Studio Center

110 Campbell Ave SW

632-0594

aurorastudiocenter.com

Betty Branch Sculpture Studio & Gallery

123 Norfolk Ave SW

344-4994

bettybranch.com

Carolina Road Gallery

1899 Callaway Rd, Rocky Mount

489-4243

facebook.com/Carolina-Road-Gallery-169473443090941

Eleanor D. Wilson Museum at Hollins University

8009 Fishburn Dr

362-6532

hollins.edu/museum

Dorsett Portraits

234 West Augusta Ave, Vinton

342-8367

dorsettportraits.com

Fitzpatrick Studio Gallery

2306 Richelieu Ave SW

345-7887

fitzpatrick-art.com

Fleda A. Ring Gallery

1310 3rd St SW, Ste 5

520-8191

facebook.com/fledaaringartworks

Gallery 202

206 Market Sq SE

798-1299

facebook.com/Gallery202Studios

Gallery by the James

19827 Main St, Buchanan

254-9708

gallerybythejames.net

Inkular Gallery

25286 Virgil H Goode Hwy, Boones Mill

844-465-8527

inkular.com

The Little Gallery

301 Market St

206-2936

thelittlegallerysml.com

Liminal Alternative Artspace

302 Campbell Ave SW

345-1688

communityhigh.net/curriculum/arts/liminal-gallery

Lindor Arts

306 First St

400-8442

facebook.com/LinDorArts

The Market Gallery

23 Salem Ave

342-1177

marketgalleryroanoke.com

The Maggie Gallery

187 N Locust St, Floyd

745-8000

themaggiegallery.com

Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech

Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg

231-5300

artscenter.vt.edu

Olin Hall Galleries at Roanoke College

221 College Ln, Salem

375-2332

roanoke.edu/olingalleries

O. Winston Link Museum

101 Shenandoah Ave NE

982-5465

roanokehistory.org

Taubman Museum of Art

110 Salem Ave SE

342-5760

taubmanmuseum.org

Wilson Hughes Gallery – Contemporary Fine Art & Craft

117 Campbell Ave SW

529-8455

wilsonhughesgallery.com

Music to Our Ears

With a booming arts and culture scene, Roanoke’s music landscape continues to grow.

A concert in our region is always right around the corner. Whether your favorites tunes are jazz, folk, country, rock or a variety of everything, there’s something for everyone thanks to the plethora of great music venues. Learn more about these venues, including upcoming shows and ticket purchasing, on their websites or social media pages.

5 Points Music Sanctuary

Berglund Center

Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech

Daleville Town Center

Dr Pepper Park

Elmwood Park

Floyd Country Store

Harvester Performance Center

Jefferson Center

The Phoenix

Salem Civic Center

The Spot on Kirk

Looking for a more casual night out for live music? Don’t overlook the local spots, like Awful Arthur’s, Blue 5, The Coffee Pot, Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill, Schooners, Sidewinders Steakhouse and Saloon, The Village Grill, Wall Street Tavern and the multitude of breweries and wineries hosting musicians and bands. Crank up the tunes and enjoy the show!

Plus, attend major music events throughout the year, including:

Down by Downtown Music Festival (April)

Festival in the Park (May)

The Crooked Road’s Mountains of Music Homecoming (June)

FloydFest (July)

Know of another gallery or venue that we missed? Email editor Liz Long at llong@theroanoker.com to add it to our list!