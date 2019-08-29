Online Extra: Arts and Culture Continued

The story below is from our September/October 2019 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!
The Jefferson Center
Enjoy Art of All Kinds
Local artists showcase their talents of all mediums thanks to the many galleries in our region.
Roanoke has a multitude of not just talented artists, but galleries and locations in which to display their work. The list of places to get your art fix is constantly growing!
Experience the Downtown Roanoke galleries during Art By Night, a free event held on the first Friday of each month. Galleries offer guest speaker and artist opportunities, refreshments and of course, allow you to see their artwork. And don’t miss the Taubman’s Sidewalk Art Show, held annually each June.
2nd Helpings Gallery & Resale Shop
1502 Williamson Rd
491-9409
rescuemission.net/thrift-stores
Acorn Art Gallery
3215 Brambleton Ave SW
598-1118
acornartgallery.com
AIR – Art in Roanoke
Elmwood Park
853-2000
artinroanoke.wordpress.com
Alexander/Heath Contemporary
425 Campbell Ave
607-226-2473
alexander-heath.com
ArtVisions Gallery
130 Scruggs Rd, Moneta
798-0313
artvisionsstudio.blogspot.com
Aurora Studio Center
110 Campbell Ave SW
632-0594
aurorastudiocenter.com
Betty Branch Sculpture Studio & Gallery
123 Norfolk Ave SW
344-4994
bettybranch.com
Carolina Road Gallery
1899 Callaway Rd, Rocky Mount
489-4243
facebook.com/Carolina-Road-Gallery-169473443090941
Eleanor D. Wilson Museum at Hollins University
8009 Fishburn Dr
362-6532
hollins.edu/museum
Dorsett Portraits
234 West Augusta Ave, Vinton
342-8367
dorsettportraits.com
Fitzpatrick Studio Gallery
2306 Richelieu Ave SW
345-7887
fitzpatrick-art.com
Fleda A. Ring Gallery
1310 3rd St SW, Ste 5
520-8191
facebook.com/fledaaringartworks
Gallery 202
206 Market Sq SE
798-1299
facebook.com/Gallery202Studios
Gallery by the James
19827 Main St, Buchanan
254-9708
gallerybythejames.net
Inkular Gallery
25286 Virgil H Goode Hwy, Boones Mill
844-465-8527
inkular.com
The Little Gallery
301 Market St
206-2936
thelittlegallerysml.com
Liminal Alternative Artspace
302 Campbell Ave SW
345-1688
communityhigh.net/curriculum/arts/liminal-gallery
Lindor Arts
306 First St
400-8442
facebook.com/LinDorArts
The Market Gallery
23 Salem Ave
342-1177
marketgalleryroanoke.com
The Maggie Gallery
187 N Locust St, Floyd
745-8000
themaggiegallery.com
Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech
Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg
231-5300
artscenter.vt.edu
Olin Hall Galleries at Roanoke College
221 College Ln, Salem
375-2332
roanoke.edu/olingalleries
O. Winston Link Museum
101 Shenandoah Ave NE
982-5465
roanokehistory.org
Taubman Museum of Art
110 Salem Ave SE
342-5760
taubmanmuseum.org
Wilson Hughes Gallery – Contemporary Fine Art & Craft
117 Campbell Ave SW
529-8455
wilsonhughesgallery.com
Music to Our Ears
With a booming arts and culture scene, Roanoke’s music landscape continues to grow.
A concert in our region is always right around the corner. Whether your favorites tunes are jazz, folk, country, rock or a variety of everything, there’s something for everyone thanks to the plethora of great music venues. Learn more about these venues, including upcoming shows and ticket purchasing, on their websites or social media pages.
- 5 Points Music Sanctuary
- Berglund Center
- Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech
- Daleville Town Center
- Dr Pepper Park
- Elmwood Park
- Floyd Country Store
- Harvester Performance Center
- Jefferson Center
- The Phoenix
- Salem Civic Center
- The Spot on Kirk
Looking for a more casual night out for live music? Don’t overlook the local spots, like Awful Arthur’s, Blue 5, The Coffee Pot, Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill, Schooners, Sidewinders Steakhouse and Saloon, The Village Grill, Wall Street Tavern and the multitude of breweries and wineries hosting musicians and bands. Crank up the tunes and enjoy the show!
Plus, attend major music events throughout the year, including:
- Down by Downtown Music Festival (April)
- Festival in the Park (May)
- The Crooked Road’s Mountains of Music Homecoming (June)
- FloydFest (July)
