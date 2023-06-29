Pouring Hope & Fulfilling Dreams

The story below is from our July/August 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

You’ll find far more than just delicious food and coffee at Chris’s Coffee and Custard — you’ll also find hope, connection and community.

In the heart of Southeast Roanoke’s industrial park lies a hidden gem for coffee enthusiasts and dessert aficionados alike. Chris’s Coffee and Custard has quickly become a beloved destination, captivating the tastebuds of locals and visitors alike with its exceptional brews and delectable custard creations. This delightful establishment offers a unique experience, combining the rich flavors of expertly crafted coffee with the creamy indulgence of homemade custard. But what takes center stage at this coffee house is the charm and enthusiasm of their skilled baristas who are well-versed in the art of coffee-making, ensuring that each cup is a masterpiece of flavor.

This family-owned business employs incredible young adults with special abilities who are serving up much more than food — it’s a place that nurtures hope. After four years of planning, the Woodrum family has poured their hearts and souls into developing this business, marking a significant milestone as Chris’s Coffee and Custard celebrates its second year in business.

Chris’s Coffee and Custard was born out of a desire to provide long-term opportunities for young adults with special abilities. Beth Woodrum, the owner, shares her motivation behind the venture, saying, “When Chris was born, we knew he had Down syndrome and we knew that he had a special purpose for us. We wanted to create something long-term for these young adults, a job site where they could actually go to work.”

Woodrum’s commitment to empowering individuals with special abilities goes beyond the establishment itself. She founded LovAble Services, a comprehensive training program that equips individuals with social skills, job skills, communication skills and prepares them for job interviews and customer interactions. Chris’s Coffee and Custard serves as the job site for LovAble Services, where these individuals can put their training into practice.

Beyond the charming atmosphere and delectable treats, what truly sets Chris’s Coffee and Custard apart is the genuine warmth and enthusiasm displayed by its employees, including Chris himself. Chris’s contagious positive energy infuses every interaction, leaving a lasting impression on customers and a friend for life!

Woodrum instills a strong customer service ethic in every employee, emphasizing the importance of going above and beyond to create a memorable experience. She shares her aspirations for the young adults working at Chris’s, stating, “We want them to be happier when they leave than when they came in the door.”

The dedication to exceptional service is evident in every aspect of the establishment, ensuring that each visit is not only about enjoying delicious treats but also about experiencing a genuine connection and leaving with a renewed sense of hope.

Chris’s Coffee and Custard serves as a beacon of hope for the special needs community. By creating gainful employment opportunities and fostering a supportive environment, Beth Woodrum has not only transformed lives but also ignited a sense of possibility within the Roanoke Valley community. The impact of the establishment goes beyond its walls, as customers witness the fulfillment of dreams and the realization of potential in the young adults employed there.

“When people see our young adults working and being able to have a job and earn a paycheck ... it brings hope and dreams that we are fulfilling. They get excited because they know there is an opportunity down the road for their young adults,” Woodrum says.

Chris’s Coffee and Custard has become more than just a delightful coffee and custard shop — it’s a place of empowerment and community. Through their dedication to providing employment opportunities for young adults with special abilities, the Woodrum family has created a space where exceptional service and heartfelt interactions come together. As Chris’s Coffee and Custard becomes a community staple in the Roanoke Valley, it stands as a testament to the transformative power of love, compassion and the belief in the inherent abilities of every individual.

