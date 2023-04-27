“Pragmatic and Kind”

The story below is from our May/June 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Robin Reed’s lovely summation of the Roanoke region might also apply to himself and his career.

× Expand Aaron Spicer Robin Reed, Platinum Winner, Your Male “Star of the Star City”

Robin Reed might no longer be on your TV for the evening news, but that certainly doesn’t mean he isn’t still in your hearts! In fact, your overwhelming number of votes to award Robin Reed for Platinum as “Male Star of the Star City” is pretty telling, and shows that Reed will be popular in our community for years to come.

Even if you don’t see him on the nightly news anymore, he and his wife, Teresa, can often be found out and about in the region. Reed says they love not only the mountain views and variety of things to do, but also attending music events, local minor league sports and traveling via Amtrak.

Reed’s relationship with The Roanoker—and our Best of Roanoke reader awards—goes back many years as a winner in multiple categories, perhaps most notably in the former “Best Male Sex Symbol” category. “Needless to say, that always brought a lot of laughs from colleagues and viewers—and Teresa!” Reed says. “But I am very honored by this Star of the Star City award. It’s such a kind vote from readers.”

Reed, who was awarded the “Seal of Approval” by the American Meteorological Society, is the sixth meteorologist in the country to earn the distinction of being an AMS Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. He also co-hosted the 51st Emmy Awards in 2010 for the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter; received an Emmy nomination for his coverage of “Glade Spring Tornadoes” in 2011; was a recipient of the 12th Annual Citizen of the Year Award - Media from the NAACP Roanoke Branch in 2010; and was named “Favorite Faculty” by Virginia Tech’s Housing and Residential Life in 2014.

Aaron Spicer

Originally from Vienna and graduating from James Madison University in 1978, Reed began his television career as Sports Director and weathercaster for WHSV in Harrisonburg in 1979. After joining WDBJ7 in March of 1982 as their Chief Meteorologist, Reed presented the weather forecasts for three evening newscasts, stepping out of his weather role in 2017 to instead sit behind the anchor desk for the 6 p.m. newscasts. He says his 41 years at WDBJ7 was “filled with exciting developments in weather forecasting and news anchoring” and also loved the quality time with elementary school students across the viewing area.

Reed and Teresa have been asked to serve in different capacities over the years, many of which included educational opportunities. Reed says the time spent at the Science Museum of Western Virginia was an absolute highlight. “Thanks to all the teachers out there. Your work is so valuable to the continued growth and development of the Roanoke region.”

That opportunity to work with younger generations took root, as Reed has mentored dozens of aspiring (and now successful) meteorologists, including Michael Brennan, now Acting Deputy Director at the National Hurricane Center. Reed began teaching at Virginia Tech in 2018, in addition to his media role; he taught several courses, including Multimedia Journalism, Broadcast Performance and Broadcast Management. He now works as a professor of practice in their School of Communication. His background and experience are unmatched, and it’s clear he loves the new path he’s taken.

“During that time [at WDBJ7], I developed a passion for higher education, and Virginia Tech has given me the platform to work with college students as they try to craft a career.”

As an integral part of our community’s lives for so many years thanks to his work in TV, Reed knows what it means to be a trusted leader and information source. He says the experience as a whole was “humbling, indeed” and that time crafted his stages of development.

“First, it was ‘who is the skinny new guy?’” he says. “Then to ‘he can’t get the forecast right!’ Then to ‘let’s see what Robin has to say.’”

And Roanokers were never shy to approach him in person to ask about the weather. Reed also jokes—well, maybe not, given his friendly demeanor and reputation—that there have been many grocery store conversations when snow was in the forecast! “This region is pragmatic and kind, and it was a joy to practice my craft here.”

One particularly kind community moment springs to mind—the Flood of 1985, an event that truly motivated him to learn all he could about weather forecasting. Some might say it defined his path, making him a household name and inspiring others to learn more about weather reporting. (His coverage has been featured in the DVD, The Flood of ’85/Flood of Memories.) “The concern and attention paid to our family by the community after the flood [is a memory I look fondly back on],” he says. “They were rescued in a boat that day while I was on the air, then folks stepped in to help with repair and cleanup. That kind of kindness never leaves your memory.”

The story above is from our May/June 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!