Purr-fect Pairings

The story below is from our March/April 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The Toebean Cat Café serves as a homey haven for cats in search of their forever homes and humans in need of a pick-me-up.

× Expand Courtesy of the Toebean Cat Cafe

Luck was on Kelsey Eutsler’s side during a shift change at Emergency Veterinary and Specialty Services of Roanoke. Fellow Vet Tech Stephanie Green was talking to a coworker about her dream of opening a cat café, and Eutsler, whom Green actually trained when she first started working at the clinic, quickly jumped in to share her mutual aspiration. Countless hours of meticulous planning and hard work later, the two cat lovers opened The Toebean Cat Café, Roanoke’s newest hub for all things kitties … with a side of coffee.

Expand Courtesy of the Toebean Cat Cafe The Toebean Cat Café is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and on Sundays, 1-6 p.m.

The café’s Historic Old Southwest location ticks all the boxes the co-founders had in mind: plentiful parking; ADA compliance; a cozy, comfortable atmosphere; and lots of windows. “The natural sunlight that flows through the whole building is just breathtaking,” says Green. “And the cats love it — they sunbathe all day!”

The primary goal of the venture is to help offset overcrowding in shelters throughout the Roanoke region. Green and Eutsler are proud to be partnering with the Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection, as well as HEART Rescue, Star City TNR and Rescue, Barn Cat Buddies and other small rescues. “Some places seem to get more recognition than others,” explains Green, “and [we] just think it’s time for the little guys to get some help.” All of the cats at the café come directly from reputable organizations and are available for adoption.

Since the grand opening on December 11, over 15 cats have been scooped up by loving families. For Eutsler and Green, it doesn’t get much better than seeing each cat’s personality begin to shine through — something that doesn’t often happen in shelter environments — and watching them find their people. “Do we want [the café] to be successful because it’s a business? Yes, but the main point is to get cats into homes,” emphasizes Eutsler. “To see that actually happening is a huge deal.”

Expand Courtesy of the Toebean Cat Cafe Lenny and other adorable felines patiently wait to meet their forever families in one of the cafés two cozy cat rooms.

The community’s outpouring of support from the very beginning shows no signs of slowing down. Many one-time visitors have become regulars who now come in multiple times a week to spend time with the cats, and others have made The Toebean their go-to spot for their morning Red Rooster coffee or sweet treat fix, courtesy of Dessert Bar and the Roanoke Co+op. “It’s cool because the people who have grown with us through this process acknowledge the fact that they can tell we put our hearts and souls into this place, which is so nice to hear,” says Green.

Make a reservation to hang out with some cuddly feline friends in one of The Toebean’s two cat rooms at thetoebeancatcafe.net.

The story above is from our March/April 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!