The story below is from our November/December 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!
Platinum-winning bartender Brittany Browning shows skill, creativity and heart while working one-handed.
John Park
Brittany Browning doesn’t just make drinks at Martin’s Downtown — she makes an impact. Named Platinum for Best Bartender in this year’s Dining Awards, Browning has earned the admiration of Roanoke for her skill, creativity and the way she connects with every person who sits at her bar. What sets her apart isn’t just the cocktails she crafts or the food she pairs them with — it’s that she does it all with one hand, turning what many would see as a limitation into a defining part of her craft.
John Park
“I was blown away when I heard the news,” Browning says. “Roanoke has such a close knit and supportive community, so being chosen by the people here makes this award feel even more meaningful. Bartending has always been deeper than just making drinks. There’s something intricately special to be able to create connections, to remember someone’s story, and to be the person that makes sure everyone feels at home. A lot of times in this industry, you’re seeing someone on what could be their best or their worst day, so to have the opportunity to make someone’s day a little brighter, easier or happier is such a privilege. To have our community recognize my work is simultaneously humbling and energizing. Our city is filled with exceptionally talented bartenders and remarkable hospitality professionals, so to be chosen as the best is truly an honor. It motivates me to continue pushing myself and to represent Roanoke’s growing food and drink scene in the best way I possibly can. It makes me want to continue raising the bar and give everyone a reason to feel welcome to come back. Overall, I am overcome with gratitude and so excited for what the future holds.”
Browning’s path behind the bar has been shaped by determination and creativity. Born with only one hand, she learned early not to let her difference define her limitations. “Working one-handed has definitely shaped the way I approach, not just bartending, but everything in my life,” she says. “I have always had to figure out my own methods and techniques for doing, even everyday things, and bartending has been no exception. Growing up, my family never treated me like I was different and always pushed me to do exactly what I wanted to do. They taught me that I never had to take no for an answer when it came to anything that would be deemed a challenge for someone with one hand to overcome. I never wanted my hand to be seen as a limitation, so I leaned into the bartending craft even harder. In a way, it has become a big part of my identity behind the bar, and I believe it’s very important for people to see that, even though it’s being done differently, it can still be done well.”
She continues, “I feel that people notice that kind of determination, and that it resonates on a deeper level — a level that shows others you don’t always have to fit into the mold to truly thrive. If my work behind the bar, or in any space of my life, inspires even one person, especially someone who might feel limited by their differences, to look at their own challenges in a new perspective, that would mean everything to me. My hope is that people who meet me or even just see me behind the bar can feel that, and I hope it translates as a reminder that our differences don’t ever have to hold us back — they can help us stand out. Over the years, I have come to realize that being different is what has given me my edge. What is most important to me is being able to inspire others, whether it’s someone with a disability or just someone who may feel like the odds are stacked against them. If I can be that reminder, then I feel like I’m not just serving drinks — I’m serving hope. If I can help others believe in themselves by living authentically in my own craft and my own life, if I can encourage others to chase their own goals and dreams despite what they’ve been told they can’t do, then that’s the real win. I am so grateful to be able to share my story for that reason.”
John Park
Her authenticity and dedication have inspired patrons and colleagues alike. Her wife, Samantha Newell, sees that hard work firsthand. “Brittany is easily the best bartender I have ever had the pleasure of experiencing. She goes out of her way to remember faces, names, preferences and allergies. She is constantly teaching herself new methods of mixology, she works tirelessly behind the bar, and more than anything, she puts her whole heart and soul into this career path. Of course, saying all that is easy, and could be said about just about any bartender in our area, because our sweet little city is incredibly fortunate to be filled with so many remarkable folks in the service industry. What truly sets Britt apart from the others, however, is her disability. I’ve watched disabled patrons approach her in absolute awe. People come to her and share how watching her effortlessly and gracefully move about the bar has inspired them to tackle their own seemingly impossible life challenges. Her presence in the service industry is monumental and deserves not just praise and recognition, but also a spotlight to showcase how anything is possible.”
For Browning, the craft of bartending extends beyond drinks — it’s about the human experience. “What makes me stand out isn’t just the drinks I make or the food I serve, it’s the experience I strive to create,” she says. “I want people to feel like they belong when they sit in front of me at my bar, and that’s the magic for me: creating a welcoming community that is safe for everyone. I listen, I connect, I learn names. I celebrate wins and successes and give people space when they just need to unwind. I aim to create an experience that people remember through attentive service, personal connection and a genuinely welcoming spirit. At the same time, I strive to show through my work that limitations don’t define you. If I can thrive, inspire and bring people together while doing what I am passionate about, then that’s the combination that sets me apart and makes my style truly unique.”
Her work is reflected in her signature cocktail, The Ember Tipple, a drink inspired by her West Virginia roots and a tribute to her grandfather, a coal miner (see below for recipe). “I grew up in what was referred to as a coal camp nestled deep in the hills of Matoaka, West Virginia,” she says. “It was a place where more trains passed by than cars, and the only other sounds were the echoes of the wind in my grandmother’s wind chime, coupled with the chirping of crickets and the occasional hoot of an owl. My grandfather came home every night covered in dirt, soot and cloaked in exhaustion to provide for his family. The Ember Tipple is a tribute to him and a glass bound elegy for the coal miners of southern West Virginia.”
Browning’s description of the drink is downright poetic. “The name ‘The Ember Tipple’ recalls the tipple where coal was once lifted from the dark earth into waiting cars, while the ember speaks to both the coal fires that fueled the world and the quiet endurance of those who worked tirelessly in their glow. A base of West Virginia whiskey infused with wild blackberries, sorghum and maple syrups, balanced by the bite of black walnut bitters and a whisper of peat smoke, tells the story of the land itself, both cultivated and foraged. Like the lives it honors, the drink is dark, bittersweet and enduring. It carries the grit of labor and the quiet beauty that emerges from the Appalachian hills. It is in honor of, and dedicated to, my grandparents. To carry forward the memory of love, resilience and the quiet beauty that will always emerge, even in the harshest of hollows.”
Beyond the bar, Browning invests in Roanoke’s music community. “I spend a lot of my free time seeing shows, supporting local bands and building relationships with the hard-working people that make these experiences possible,” she says. “For me, it’s much more than entertainment, it’s a way to give back, to celebrate local creativity and diversity, and to deeply connect with people who share in the profound love that I have for music. I love connecting with the behind-the-music and creating spaces where artists and fans can feel valued. It’s my way of contributing to Roanoke culture and making sure our local scene continues to grow and thrive.”
Her Platinum win is both a recognition and a motivator. “It motivates me to continue pushing myself, and to represent Roanoke’s growing food and drink scene in the best way I possibly can,” Browning says. “It makes me want to continue raising the bar and give everyone a reason to feel welcome to come back.”
For patrons, Browning’s bar is more than a place to enjoy a cocktail — it’s a space to feel seen, inspired and welcomed. Through her craft, her story and her dedication to community, Brittany Browning proves that true skill behind the bar isn’t measured by how many drinks you pour, but by the connections you make and the hope you leave behind.
Sip the Ember Tipple
John Park
Try Browning's craft cocktail for yourself!
Ingredients
- 2 oz blackberry-infused amber whiskey
- 0.5 oz sorghum syrup
- 0.25 oz maple syrup
- 2 dashes black walnut bitters
- 1 dash angostura bitters
- Optional: peaty scotch rinse
- Garnish: charred lemon peel
Directions:
- Shake whiskey, syrups and bitters with ice.
- Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice.
- Optional: rinse glass with peaty scotch.
- Garnish with charred lemon peel.
Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill 2026 Dining Awards:
Platinum: Best Overall Restaurant Staff in Roanoke City, Best Burgers, Best Happy Hour Deals, Bar Where Everyone Knows Your Name, Top Bartender (Brittany Browning), Restaurant with the Best Live Entertainment, Best Takeout/Curbside Service, Restaurant with Can’t-Miss Daily Specials
Gold: Best Downtown Roanoke City Restaurant, Best Salads, Best Local Craft Beer Selection, Best Late-Night Eats
Silver: Best Place for Lunch, Best Restaurant That Gives Back to the Community
The story above is from our November/December 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!