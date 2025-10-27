The story below is from our November/December 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Platinum-winning bartender Brittany Browning shows skill, creativity and heart while working one-handed.

× Expand John Park

Brittany Browning doesn’t just make drinks at Martin’s Downtown — she makes an impact. Named Platinum for Best Bartender in this year’s Dining Awards, Browning has earned the admiration of Roanoke for her skill, creativity and the way she connects with every person who sits at her bar. What sets her apart isn’t just the cocktails she crafts or the food she pairs them with — it’s that she does it all with one hand, turning what many would see as a limitation into a defining part of her craft.

Expand John Park

“I was blown away when I heard the news,” Browning says. “Roanoke has such a close knit and supportive community, so being chosen by the people here makes this award feel even more meaningful. Bartending has always been deeper than just making drinks. There’s something intricately special to be able to create connections, to remember someone’s story, and to be the person that makes sure everyone feels at home. A lot of times in this industry, you’re seeing someone on what could be their best or their worst day, so to have the opportunity to make someone’s day a little brighter, easier or happier is such a privilege. To have our community recognize my work is simultaneously humbling and energizing. Our city is filled with exceptionally talented bartenders and remarkable hospitality professionals, so to be chosen as the best is truly an honor. It motivates me to continue pushing myself and to represent Roanoke’s growing food and drink scene in the best way I possibly can. It makes me want to continue raising the bar and give everyone a reason to feel welcome to come back. Overall, I am overcome with gratitude and so excited for what the future holds.”

Browning’s path behind the bar has been shaped by determination and creativity. Born with only one hand, she learned early not to let her difference define her limitations. “Working one-handed has definitely shaped the way I approach, not just bartending, but everything in my life,” she says. “I have always had to figure out my own methods and techniques for doing, even everyday things, and bartending has been no exception. Growing up, my family never treated me like I was different and always pushed me to do exactly what I wanted to do. They taught me that I never had to take no for an answer when it came to anything that would be deemed a challenge for someone with one hand to overcome. I never wanted my hand to be seen as a limitation, so I leaned into the bartending craft even harder. In a way, it has become a big part of my identity behind the bar, and I believe it’s very important for people to see that, even though it’s being done differently, it can still be done well.”

She continues, “I feel that people notice that kind of determination, and that it resonates on a deeper level — a level that shows others you don’t always have to fit into the mold to truly thrive. If my work behind the bar, or in any space of my life, inspires even one person, especially someone who might feel limited by their differences, to look at their own challenges in a new perspective, that would mean everything to me. My hope is that people who meet me or even just see me behind the bar can feel that, and I hope it translates as a reminder that our differences don’t ever have to hold us back — they can help us stand out. Over the years, I have come to realize that being different is what has given me my edge. What is most important to me is being able to inspire others, whether it’s someone with a disability or just someone who may feel like the odds are stacked against them. If I can be that reminder, then I feel like I’m not just serving drinks — I’m serving hope. If I can help others believe in themselves by living authentically in my own craft and my own life, if I can encourage others to chase their own goals and dreams despite what they’ve been told they can’t do, then that’s the real win. I am so grateful to be able to share my story for that reason.”

Expand John Park

Her authenticity and dedication have inspired patrons and colleagues alike. Her wife, Samantha Newell, sees that hard work firsthand. “Brittany is easily the best bartender I have ever had the pleasure of experiencing. She goes out of her way to remember faces, names, preferences and allergies. She is constantly teaching herself new methods of mixology, she works tirelessly behind the bar, and more than anything, she puts her whole heart and soul into this career path. Of course, saying all that is easy, and could be said about just about any bartender in our area, because our sweet little city is incredibly fortunate to be filled with so many remarkable folks in the service industry. What truly sets Britt apart from the others, however, is her disability. I’ve watched disabled patrons approach her in absolute awe. People come to her and share how watching her effortlessly and gracefully move about the bar has inspired them to tackle their own seemingly impossible life challenges. Her presence in the service industry is monumental and deserves not just praise and recognition, but also a spotlight to showcase how anything is possible.”

For Browning, the craft of bartending extends beyond drinks — it’s about the human experience. “What makes me stand out isn’t just the drinks I make or the food I serve, it’s the experience I strive to create,” she says. “I want people to feel like they belong when they sit in front of me at my bar, and that’s the magic for me: creating a welcoming community that is safe for everyone. I listen, I connect, I learn names. I celebrate wins and successes and give people space when they just need to unwind. I aim to create an experience that people remember through attentive service, personal connection and a genuinely welcoming spirit. At the same time, I strive to show through my work that limitations don’t define you. If I can thrive, inspire and bring people together while doing what I am passionate about, then that’s the combination that sets me apart and makes my style truly unique.”