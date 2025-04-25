Rewriting the Playbook

The story below is from our May/June 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Student-athletes are gaining an extra year to enhance their skills, secure scholarships and navigate the pressures of college recruitment.

In recent years, a growing trend has emerged among high school athletes: reclassifying, or intentionally repeating a grade, to gain an athletic advantage. This strategy, once considered rare, is now becoming more mainstream as families and athletes navigate the highly competitive world of sports scholarships and college recruitment. For many student-athletes, it offers an opportunity to grow physically, hone their skills and catch the eyes of college scouts.

Juanita and Gary Walker are the parents of high school freshman Steven Walker who decided to reclass their son in the 8th grade. “Reclassification for us was the opportunity to give our son another year of growth. He would have graduated from high school and not turn 18 until July. We wanted to give him another year to mature. Had we thought about it during preschool age, we would have kept him in preschool another year. Reclassification has actually been the best decision for him,” says Juanita Walker.

But as this trend gains momentum, it also raises questions about fairness, academic integrity and the true cost of pursuing a dream.

Reclassifying typically involves a student repeating a grade during middle or high school, often transitioning to a private or prep school that allows the change. The extra year provides more time for physical development, skill enhancement and exposure in a chosen sport. The practice is particularly common in sports like basketball, football and lacrosse, where size, strength and experience can significantly influence performance.

For example, a basketball player might repeat the eighth grade to gain height, strength and skills, entering high school as a more dominant force. In football, an additional year can help players bulk up or recover from injuries before the intense recruitment period begins.

The motivations for reclassifying vary but often include:

Physical Development: An extra year can make a significant difference in height, strength and speed, especially for sports like football, basketball and wrestling. Skill Enhancement: More time means more practice and game experience, allowing athletes to refine their techniques. Recruitment Advantages: Colleges often prefer older, more mature athletes who can make an immediate impact. Reclassifying can lead to more scholarship offers and interest from top programs. Academic Benefits: Some student-athletes also use the additional year to improve academically, ensuring they meet NCAA eligibility requirements.

However, the practice is not without controversy. Critics argue that reclassification undermines the spirit of high school sports, creating an uneven playing field.

Unfair Advantage: Younger athletes are often overshadowed by older, more mature competitors, making it harder for them to stand out. Academic Concerns: Repeating a grade for athletic reasons raises questions about prioritizing sports over education. Pressure and Burnout: An additional year of intense focus on sports can lead to mental and physical fatigue Inequality: Reclassifying often requires resources — like private school tuition or access to prep schools — that may not be available to all athletes, exacerbating socioeconomic disparities in youth sports.

Consider the story of Jerel “J2" Rhodes, II. From the time “J2” Rhodes, II was just six years old, he had one dream — to play Division I football. But like many young athletes, his journey was met with unexpected challenges.

Rhodes began his high school career at Roanoke Catholic, but his football season was completely derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Losing an entire year of competition, he found himself struggling to gain the exposure necessary to attract D1 offers. Determined not to let the pandemic define his future, he transferred to Northside High School, where he excelled both on and off the field. Yet, despite his success, the level of visibility he needed remained just out of reach.

“COVID shouldn’t be the determination of my destiny,” Rhodes says.

With his collegiate aspirations in mind, Rhodes and his family made a strategic decision—he would reclassify, essentially repeating his junior year to regain the time he lost on the field. He transferred to North Cross School, where he used his additional year to sharpen his skills, elevate his athletic IQ and strengthen both physically and mentally. The results were undeniable.

During his two years at North Cross, Rhodes led his team to back-to-back state championships. He earned First-Team All-State honors as a running back his senior year and was also recognized as an All-State kick returner. His performance garnered four Division I offers, ultimately securing him a nearly full-ride opportunity at Butler University.

Now a freshman at Butler, Rhodes is already making his mark. Although redshirted, he played in four football games and scored in just his third collegiate appearance.

For Rhodes, reclassification wasn’t just a second chance — it was the key to turning his Division I dreams into reality.

Opinions among coaches are split. Some see it as a smart move for those with professional potential, while others believe it creates an arms race in youth sports. “I think reclassing can be a good thing if it gives them a better chance or more options for college,” says Curtis Staples, Roanoke native and head basketball coach of NACA National Champions Lifeway Christian Academy. “It’s also great for players that need more time to mature before heading to college.”

Reclassifying is a personal decision that requires careful consideration. While it can offer significant athletic and academic advantages, it also comes with risks and challenges. Families should weigh all factors, seek guidance from coaches and educators and ultimately prioritize the well-being and holistic development of the student-athlete.

