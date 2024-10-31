Rise & Shine

The story below is from our November/December 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Scrambled serves up breakfast favorites, inventive drinks and a whole lot of fun in the heart of downtown.

There was a time when Roanokers would have been hard-pressed to find a casual local eatery devoted to the most important meal of the day. Enter Garry and Susan Fleming who, a decade ago come December, opened Scrambled in the City Market Building to fill this void. “It was kind of a breakfast desert down here,” recalls Susan. “If you wanted breakfast, your only option was The Hotel Roanoke.”

The fact that the Flemings didn’t have an ounce of experience running a restaurant didn’t deter them. Garry’s 45 years of teaching economics and Susan’s background in business came in handy in terms of logistics, and the rest of the pieces began to fall into place from there. As their success grew, the couple was able to create a clean, welcoming environment for more than just people; they tented the patio and added fans and heaters so dogs, cats and other pets could join their humans for a meal out virtually year-round.

As a well-loved downtown staple, Scrambled is no stranger to our magazine’s annual Readers’ Choice Dining Awards. But Garry and Susan say the sense of pride that comes along with receiving these recognitions never gets old. “We’re really excited about it!”

This year they took home platinum for “Best Breakfast Menu” and two golds for “Best Brunch” (tie) and “Best Biscuits,” but the win that surprised them the most? Silver for “Best Brunch Drinks.” “This is a breakfast restaurant,” says Garry, “so to get that award [is] really great and fresh."

Susan confesses that it’s easy for restaurants to sometimes get stuck in a rut, but these accolades keep the Scrambled team motivated to keep innovating. “We don’t want to just rest on our laurels,” she explains. “We’re always striving to change the menu up a little bit, bring in better cooks, better servers.”

When it comes to switching up the menu, the Flemings appreciate suggestions made by customers. The introduction of alcoholic beverages in 2019 was actually in response to guests frequently asking for mimosas. Their rotating Mimosa of the Month has been a huge crowd-pleaser, as has the "Manmosa” option — an add-on shot of the hard stuff (typically vodka) into any of their original recipes. For example, September’s mimosa special was an autumnal apple cider, and to “man” it up, they added in a splash of cinnamony Fireball whisky. They also offer other cocktails like Garry’s personal favorite and a rare find in Roanoke, the Maker’s Mark Bourbon Bloody Mary.

While the drinks are a nice touch, it’s the delectable breakfast combinations that turn first-time visitors into regulars. Diners love being able to customize the Star City Scramble and Star City Skillet to their liking, and the Sweet & Savory — a half order of biscuits and gravy along with a side order of their signature vanilla French toast — is also a standout. For those who aren’t afraid of a little heat, Susan (and this writer) recommend the Southwest Signature Style consisting of eggs mixed with red peppers, onions, cheddar cheese and jalapeños served with flavorful homemade salsa.

Customers aren’t the only ones who stick around; staffers genuinely enjoy coming into work each day thanks to the restaurant’s cheerful, fun atmosphere. Like guests, members of the Scrambled team are welcome to make suggestions. Their dishwasher came up with their WTFT ("What the French Toast") uniforms, and there’s another funny wardrobe idea proposed by a team member that could be making its grand debut soon. “The people that work here are very into it,” says Susan. “Everyone has a voice, no matter what [their] role is.”

Garry adds, “Everybody has fun. Customers have fun, our personnel have fun. We have fun; it’s great!”

Whether it’s washing dishes, rolling silverware or even bartending, the Flemings believe in the importance of leading by example. Garry and Susan’s daughter Mandy, who will eventually take over the family business, has followed in their footsteps. She started out cooking in the kitchen, and later became a server and hostess. “I wanted to learn [how everything worked] because I didn’t know the restaurant business,” she explains. While Mandy is now primarily in charge of managerial tasks like payroll, HR and advertising, she is always willing to lend a helping hand to keep things running smoothly. Her husband has even pitched in (all the way from Japan!) by designing Scrambled's adorable new egg and star logo.

As the eatery approaches its 10-year anniversary, Garry, Susan and Mandy extend a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to everyone who has been a part of their journey so far, including the Roanoke City Market Building’s board of directors and executive director who have been so supportive since day one. The family also wholeheartedly agrees that it’s their staff and customers — many of whom they’ve become great friends with — that have made it such a rewarding experience. “Times are hard now. It takes a lot of money to rent an apartment, buy a car, buy groceries," says Susan. "We’re all so grateful that people choose to spend their money here.”

