Roanoke’s First Auditorium

Once a bustling hub for music, speeches and gatherings—including a visit from First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt—Roanoke’s historic auditorium lives on in memories, its former site now a quiet parking lot.

× Expand Ana Morales / Archival image courtesy of The Virginia Room, Roanoke Public Libraries

In 1938, First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt visited the red brick building pictured here, speaking on “A Typical Day at the White House.” Tickets were 50 cents for a balcony seat, $1 on the main floor and $2 in a reserved section, according to Roanoke historic archives.

This former Roanoke Auditorium was a well-known entertainment venue in the city. It housed everything from Armistice Day concerts to automobile shows and even the state’s Democratic Convention on its first day open in 1916, according to an article in The Roanoke Times.

The auditorium was located on Wells Avenue NE, between Williamson Road and Second Street, and across from the Norfolk & Western passenger station. It could seat about 4,500 people and featured a large performance hall with a stage, a balcony stretching across the back and sides of the hall and a ticket office. The National Guard, housed in the building’s basement, used the auditorium for drills.

Still, the venue struggled to be financially successful.

In 1947, the American Legion Post No. 3 bought the auditorium for $55,000. It continued to house musical and other performances, but in 1957, a fire destroyed the building.

The auditorium site now is a parking lot for the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, and it’s located across from the O. Winston Link Museum, the former Norfolk & Western passenger station.

