Roanoke’s First Flight

Roanokers had heard of aeroplanes but had never seen one fly. That changed with the Great Roanoke Fair of 1910 and the half-mile flight of a Curtiss Aeroplane.

× Expand Courtesy of the Virginia Room Ely flew half a mile while Roanoke looked on in delight and wonder.

Some thought it would never happen. For weeks, promoters of the Great Roanoke Fair of 1910 had been advertising the appearance of a Curtiss Aeroplane at the fairgrounds as a centerpiece for Roanoke’s most celebrated annual event.

The Great Roanoke Fair had started in 1902 and occurred every fall with various exhibits, balloon rides, excursions, horse racing and craft shows. The fair of 1910 was billed to exceed all previous ones. Some 300 horses participated in track events, and there were exhibitions of cattle, domestic arts, sheep, swine, poultry, farm machinery, canned goods and needlework. The Norfolk & Western and Virginian Railways had special trains to serve the fair for those attending from central and southwestern Virginia.

The fair also boasted “scores of censored sideshows,” and gambling was prohibited. There were premiums and purses totaling $20,000 ($480,000 in today’s dollars). Fair association president James Woods, however, considered the flight of a Curtiss Aeroplane to be the main attraction.

Arrangements for the Curtiss airship to come to Roanoke had begun in earnest weeks before the fair such that H.W. Sutton, a representative of Glenn Curtiss Exhibiting Company, came to the city and met with fair officials on September 12th. Sutton was shown the fairground by Louis Scholz and diagrams were made noting the terrain and surrounding mountains.

Sutton outlined for Scholz that certain accommodations would be needed such as posts being moved, and the wooden bleachers to the right of the baseball diamond and those in front of the east grandstand removed. Sutton described the craft to be brought to Roanoke as being 35 feet from “tip to tip” and 30 feet from its rudder to the end of its steering gear.

Roanokers had never witnessed a powered, heavier-than-air flight before. There had been hot air balloon rides in the past, but not the presence of an aeroplane. In fact, there had been only one such flight in Virginia, and that was a flight made by Orville Wright at Langley in 1909.

An aeroplane had tried to fly at the state fair in Richmond in the summer of 1910 but never got off the ground, much to the disappointment of fair organizers who had to explain to those in attendance why their tickets were not to be refunded! Thus, to have an aeroplane fly across the fairgrounds in Roanoke was historic.

The pilot was Eugene Ely, 24, of the Curtiss Aeroplane Company. Ely had flown elsewhere in exhibitions, most recently in Iowa at its state fair. His plane was loaded on a train there and shipped to Roanoke. (Early planes were disassembled, transported and then re-assembled by the pilots.) Ely and his flying machine arrived in Roanoke by train on September 21st, the second day of the fair. Attendance set a record as spectators anticipated Ely’s flight. Some even paid an additional 15 cents just to see Ely’s machine in its temporarily-erected garage near the fairground gates.

Ely surveyed the fairgrounds that morning, specifically the lay of land within the horse-racing track. Ely quickly became concerned as his machine needed 100 linear feet of running space to rise four feet. To clear the buildings, fence and wires at the end of the track, he would need 300 feet of ground. The ground provided to him, confined within the race track, was not enough. Only under exceptional conditions could he lift his machine into the air. (A Curtiss advance man had assured fair organizers the track’s infield was sufficient.)

