Roanoke’s First Working Airport

Why were bomber planes based along Williamson Road in 1921? Over 1,000 Roanokers went to find out!

× Expand Courtesy of the Virginia Room Aerial image shows the Williamson Road area that was used for a landing field.

At 10:54am on September 1, 1921, a telegram was delivered to Roanoke Mayor W.W. Boxley. It was from U.S. Army Brigadier General William Mitchell at Langley Field advising the mayor that later that day up to twenty air service bombers would land in Roanoke. The planes would require a landing field, fuel and oil, and the pilots and mechanics would need lodging.

Mayor Boxley was already aware of the reason for the planes. All summer coal miners and coal operators’ hired gunmen had been shooting at one another in Logan and Mingo Counties, West Virginia. What would become known as the “Coal Mine Wars” started in 1920 when United Mine Workers went on strike and then sought to unionize mine workers in southern West Virginia. Coal operators had called in detectives from the Baldwin-Felts Agency in nearby Bluefield to suppress strikers and harass union organizers.

By the fall of 1920, strikebreakers were being imported by mine owners. On one day, a riot erupted at the train station in Williamson between striking miners and strikebreakers getting off the train. The presence of federal troops, often acting as escorts for the imported laborers, allowed several mines to reopen. Eventually, calm was temporarily restored and federal troops withdrawn, leaving law enforcement in the unstable hands of local sheriffs.

The peace did not last long. In the spring of 1921 striking miners clashed with local and state police up and down the banks of the Tug River in an incident known as “The Three Days Battle.” Four men were killed. With a thinly-stretched state national guard, West Virginia’s governor was again compelled to seek a federal troop presence. President Harding deployed Federal troops to Logan and Mingo Counties. Brigadier General Billy Mitchell of the First Provisional Air Brigade, gruff and outspoken, announced to the press upon his arrival in the “strike zone” that the Army Air Service could, by itself, end the strike by dropping canisters of tear gas on the miners. If that failed, ammunition could do it.

Such was the context for the telegram received by Mayor Boxley.

On the day of the telegram some 15,000 miners had surrounded Blair Mountain in Logan County. The stage was set, and newspapers across the country kept readers engrossed in front-page stories about the developing confrontation.

In Roanoke, Boxley and the city’s business and civic leaders were more than willing to assist. With the shutdown of coal mines, the Norfolk & Western Railway had seen profits drop and had expended significant resources guarding their tracks in the strike zone. Furthermore, William Baldwin of Baldwin-Felts was a prominent Roanoke citizen with a Baldwin-Felts office in downtown.

Boxley not only garnered the 2,070 gallons of gasoline and 300 gallons of motor oil requested, he formed a reception committee. The group consisted of himself, Vice-mayor Robert Angell, City Manager W.P. Hunter, and businessman Edward L. Stone. The first to land was Lt. Rex Stoner at 1:15pm. He had left early from Langley Field to scout for a level plot to stage an airfield that could accommodate up to twenty planes and equipment. Stoner had landed on farmland belonging to Berkley E. Price that was about four miles north of the city adjacent to Williamson Road.

The Roanoke Times reported, “The plane circled over the northwest section of the city, crossing the Huff farm...landing in a field about 100 feet from Williamson Road.” As promised, Boxley and his committee motored along Williamson Road, followed by three trucks loaded with drums of gasoline and oil, to greet the pilot and his mechanic. “We are at your service,” said the mayor as he stepped from his vehicle.

Spectators began congregating around Stoner’s craft and listening intently to his explanations as it related to the troubling events unfolding in West Virginia. At 4pm eight black specks were seen coming over the tops of the mountains, and Stoner asked that the crowd clear the field immediately. He then instructed his mechanic to stretch a large white sheet, about 20-feet square, on the ground to alert the approaching pilots to their landing target.

