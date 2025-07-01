Rooted In Whole-Person Healing

The story below is from our July/August 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

For Dr. Alicia Hollis, medicine was always a calling, shaped early by the influence of both her parents. Her father was a conventional MD and gastroenterologist; her mother, a holistic nurse. “From a young age, I was immersed in two very different but complementary perspectives on health and healing.” That early dual exposure, she says, “deeply shaped how I view the human body and the potential for recovery and wellness.”

Her passion for medicine led her to osteopathic medical school in her early twenties, but she quickly recognized that conventional training alone wasn’t enough. “I realized that my training didn’t provide all the tools necessary to address the root causes of chronic illness,” she says. Over the years, she pursued advanced education in functional and integrative medicine, intentionally combining science with a more personalized root-cause approach.

This realization launched her journey into advanced studies, ultimately shaping the philosophy behind her practice at Valley Integrative Medicine.

“My practice brings together the best of both worlds,” Hollis says. “I use a wide range of diagnostic tools to help patients uncover what’s really going on in their bodies. Most importantly, I truly care about every person who walks through my door. I listen closely, ask the right questions and stay committed to helping them regain their health and quality of life.”

Being named a Top Doctor by both peers and patients holds special meaning for her. “It is both humbling and deeply meaningful,” she says. “It tells me that the time, energy and heart I put into each patient relationship has made a real difference — not just clinically but personally.”

She believes the recognition underscores a broader truth about health care: that whole-person care matters. She points to the importance of truly listening, treating people with respect and working collaboratively to uncover what’s driving illness rather than simply managing symptoms. “It inspires me to keep learning, keep evolving and keep pushing for care that empowers patients rather than just managing symptoms,” she says. “Most of all, it reminds me that healing is a collaborative journey, and I’m grateful to walk that path alongside the individuals and families who entrust me with their health.”

One myth about holistic medicine she’s quick to correct is the idea that it’s somehow unscientific. “One common misconception is that holistic care isn’t rooted in science or somehow opposes conventional medicine,” she says. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

“At Valley Integrative Medicine, we deeply respect and value conventional medicine — it has saved countless lives and continues to be a critical part of modern healthcare,” she says. “Our approach doesn’t replace it; we build on that foundation, integrating evidence-informed strategies to support the whole person. It’s not either/or — it’s both, thoughtfully combined to offer the most comprehensive care possible.”

As the field continues to evolve, Hollis says she’s energized by emerging tools and therapies that support even more personalized care. “Lately, I’m especially excited about advancements in diagnostic testing, which continue to enhance the personalization of care,” she says. “Functional and specialty tests focusing on gut health, mitochondrial function, toxin exposure and immune system patterns provide us with deeper insights and allow for more informed, individualized wellness strategies.”

Ultimately, her greatest passion is empowering patients. “What excites me most is the growing movement within integrative medicine to empower patients, not just to manage symptoms but to truly understand and support their bodies over the long term,” she says. “That shift toward proactive, personalized, whole-person care is what continues to inspire my work every day.”

At the core of that work is the belief that healing must address every layer of a person’s well-being. “Treating the whole person is at the heart of our approach,” she says. “We understand that optimal health involves more than just managing physical symptoms; it includes addressing emotional well-being, lifestyle habits, environmental factors and the unique life context of each individual.”

She and her team begin with detailed evaluations that explore not just medical history but also sleep, nutrition, relationships and personal goals. “This comprehensive view helps us identify contributing factors that may be impacting their overall well-being,” she says.

“By addressing mind, body and spirit in an integrated way, we help patients improve quality of life, enhance resilience and move toward their full health potential.”

