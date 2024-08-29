Salem’s Premier Sports Hub Reopens

The story below is from our September/October 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

After a 22-month renovation, Moyer Field Sports Complex now features enhanced facilities for sports events and community leisure.

× Expand Courtesy of Salem Parks & Rec The updated tower sits at the center of the four softball fields.

Moyer Field Sports Complex, recently reopened after a 22-month renovation, is keeping Salem competitive in hosting sports events while also serving as a valuable community leisure spot.

John Shaner, Salem Parks and Recreation Director, oversaw the renovation from start to finish. He says one of the major goals of the project was to remain a leader in sports marketing. Sports marketing is a branch of marketing that promotes sports teams, events, athletes and products.

Salem has a multi-decade history of hosting softball events that boost the local economy. Tournaments drive revenue to hotels, restaurants and businesses.

Expand Courtesy of Salem Parks & Rec The upgrades to Moyer Field Sports Complex include a new playground.

Now the city will enjoy revenue from hosting pickleball tournaments as well, as Moyer will host two of them before the end of 2024 on new pickleball courts.

These sports events will be hosted in style. The tower in the center of the softball fields was updated with new sound system controls and a scoring area on the third floor. The building is now ADA compliant, featuring an elevator. Shade cloths around the pickleball courts and softball fields will keep spectators comfortable in the heat.

The citizens of Salem will also benefit from the new facilities, even if they don’t attend any sporting events. Bonsack mom Britni Spurlock attended the reopening with her husband, Bruce Spurlock. Bruce was the project manager at G&H for the redesign, and their kids played on the playground the first day it was open.

Britni plans to return with the kids. She says, “The playground is beautiful, with a lot of wonderful features for all children. We’re looking forward to spending more time there.”

Their daughter, Ainslee, says, “I loved playing on the playground, especially with the thing that made music.” This feature, called the Sensor Ring with Jam Box, makes music when kids spin it.

× Expand Courtesy of Salem Parks & Rec Pickleball tournaments are already being hosted on the new courts.

The new playground features a rubber ground surface, and it has shade structures like those on the softball and pickleball courts. It’s right next to a pavilion with bathrooms and a parking area, making for a short trip from the car to the playground with little ones. It’s also adaptive and in compliance with ADA standards.

For those who enjoy walking or biking, fresh asphalt along the greenway makes for a pleasant fall stroll or ride.

Shaner sums up the importance of the complex with these words: “The original Moyer Sports Complex served the area for over 30 years, and we expect the renovated facility will serve the area for another 30 years.”

The story above is from our September/October 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!