Serendipity & the Movies

Debbie Seagle just keeps finding interesting ways to live her life. The latest is the most creative yet.

× Expand Dan Smith

Entirely new worlds keep opening for Debbie Craig Seagle. It’s not something all that new for her, but it is scratching a creative itch that is bringing her a lot of new people and new experiences.

The latest iteration is the movies. Seagle, who lives in Radford, published her first book, “Coffee Cups & Wine Glasses,” in July 2022, never dreaming it would become an Amazon best-seller (in several categories), let alone that it could find its way to the silver screen. But that’s what’s just about to happen. It’s all because of a series of connections that have been happy accidents.

Expand Dan Smith Writer Debbie Seagle (left) with director Cameron Ring, actress Sarah Turner Holland and writer Holly Brinja.

Her book is a comedy/drama centered around the dissolution of her 30-year marriage to a Marine officer, one that led her to live all over the world and rub shoulders with diplomats, politicians, potentates and other levels of famous people. She was also successful in big business. It was a good life. But a younger woman ultimately took her place in the marriage, leading to a book that is … well … hilarious and made for the movies. Her explanation for the book: “I just started writing.”

When the book was brand new, she ran into filmmaker Cameron Ring at a wine party (his family owns a winery near Radford) and they hit it off. Their conversation led to the suggestion of a movie and that idea is solidly on the table now. Seagle has written the script and filming is expected to begin in the spring, once financing is solidified.

The lead actor—playing Seagle—is Sarah Turner Holland whose 30 or so movie credits include two episodes of “Hunger Games” and “Deadpool.” Holland says bluntly, “We are so much alike” that playing the part is not much of a stretch.

Meanwhile, Seagle is learning how movies are made, hanging in September with Ring as he made “(Un)Follow,” a short film adapted from a story by Holly Brinja of Floyd, who plans to expand it eventually to a book. The film was made at Deer Park Farm in Floyd, a charming out-of-the-way facility. Ring’s 40 or so film credits range through several film disciplines (writer, director, award-winning actor, producer).

“I find [making movies] intriguing,” says Seagle. “There is more involved than I imagined and some of it is boring.” But it is not totally new: “I was once in a Roman Polanski film” in France. But that’s another story. And maybe a book/movie of its own. I

