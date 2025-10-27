Serving Up a Decade of Flavor

The story below is from our November/December 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

For nearly a decade, Mountain Grille has brought friends, flavors and fun to local events across Roanoke County, earning Platinum in this year’s Dining Awards.

Mountain Grille, a favorite in Roanoke County, has earned Platinum for Best Food Truck in this year’s Dining Awards. Owners Terri and David Nichols have been bringing their flavorful creations and friendly service to the community since 2016.

Terri says the idea of a food truck was a long-held dream. “We started planning this in June 2016 and received the first finished trailer in August 2016. We always wanted a food trailer so we could travel to different locations and meet a lot of new people. Our goal is to provide you with GREAT food and we hope to make new friends in the process,” she says. From county fairs to private events, Mountain Grille has become known for its approachable menu and generous portions.

Winning Platinum in the Dining Awards is especially meaningful for the hardworking couple. “It means the world to both of us,” Terri says. “Our goal is to do our best for every event we are part of. We have so many wonderful repeat customers. We are so blessed.”

Mountain Grille is nearing its 10-year anniversary in 2026, a milestone Terri says they are “Blessed! We can’t believe it has been almost 10 years. Having a food trailer takes a whole lot of hard work and commitment behind the scenes, but when you open your window and people are waiting to order, it warms your heart.”

Running a food truck isn’t easy. “It is very hard work. A food truck comes with a lot of blood, sweat and tears, but it is very heartwarming when you see customers eating your food and smiling or they come back up to the window to say it was delicious.”

It also helps that the Nichols have formed friendships with other food truck owners, sharing tips and support in the growing local scene along the way.

Popular menu items include the Butter Burger, Angry Mama Burger and Cheesesteak. Terri says her personal favorites are the Butter Burger and Chicken Philly, while David leans toward the Poormans Steak — thick fried bologna on a bun — and the Cheesesteak. The truck also occasionally serves a double Smash Burger at special events.

One memorable night saw Mountain Grille as the only food truck at a large event. “All the customers were standing around the window waiting on their name to be called,” Terri remembers. “They exhibited remarkable patience. When we would call a name out, the customers would yell the name and clap. It was a crazy but fun night. Big shout-out to all of them!”

Looking ahead, Mountain Grille plans to keep serving the community with the same dedication. “We are getting older and slowing down a little, but the commitment to continue working remains steadfast. We love each and every customer and the ones that invite us to their events,” Terri says.

For Roanoke County residents, Mountain Grille is more than a food truck — it’s a place to enjoy great food, friendly service and the warmth of a local business with nearly a decade of community love behind it. Catch the Nichols team serving up tasty sandwiches and more throughout the region at local events and festivals, and be sure to follow them on social media and visit their website at mountaingrille.com.

