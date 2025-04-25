Shining a Light on Roanoke

The story below is from our May/June 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Mayor Joe Cobb celebrates his Best of Roanoke awards while reflecting on the power of community, his commitment to public service and his vision for a stronger, more connected city.

Fresh off a historic mayoral election, Joe Cobb is no stranger to community leadership, but this year’s Best of Roanoke poll proved just how much his impact resonates with the people of the Star City. Recognized by our readers as Best Thing to Happen in Roanoke, 2024 and Your Star City Hero of the Year, Cobb’s dedication to Roanoke shines as brightly as the Mill Mountain Star.

“When I received word, I was deeply touched,” Cobb shares of the award wins. “I moved to Roanoke 24 years ago as a complete stranger, and to now have this kind of connection with the city, to be part of its growth and health — it’s one of the greatest honors of my life.”

For Cobb, public service has never been about accolades. It’s about showing up — whether at celebrations or in moments of crisis — and making sure people feel heard. “One of the greatest gifts of each day is just being present,” he says. “Roanoke is at its best when we remember that we’re a community, that we all have a part to play in making our city stronger.”

That philosophy has shaped his approach to leadership. Whether he’s engaging with small businesses, supporting local initiatives or connecting with residents one-on-one, Cobb believes that real change starts with listening. “Some of the most impactful conversations I’ve had started with someone venting or feeling frustrated,” he says. “But when people realize they’re being heard—that their experiences matter — it shifts something. Suddenly, they’re not just airing a grievance; they’re becoming part of the solution.”

That commitment extends to those whose voices often go unheard. Cobb makes a point to seek out perspectives that may not always be at the forefront of public discussions. “Not everyone feels empowered to speak up,” he explains. “Part of leadership is making sure those voices are included, that every resident knows they have a role to play in shaping the city’s future.” He sees community engagement not just as an opportunity, but as a responsibility — one that fuels Roanoke’s continued progress.

His ability to connect with people from all walks of life has made him a visible and accessible leader. Whether grabbing a cup of coffee at a local café or simply running errands, Cobb often finds himself in conversations with residents eager to share their thoughts. “Everywhere I go, people stop me to tell me something before they forget,” he says with a smile. “That’s part of what I love about Roanoke — people care deeply about our city and want to be involved.”

As he settles into his new role as mayor, Cobb is energized by the momentum he sees across the city. Roanoke is growing, and he’s eager to champion the people and projects making a difference. From vibrant local businesses to neighborhood revitalization efforts, he sees opportunities everywhere to bring people together and build a stronger, more connected community.

That includes focusing on the city’s future. Cobb has three key priorities: strengthening the economy, increasing housing options and enhancing public safety. He’s committed to attracting higher-paying jobs to the region, creating more diverse and affordable housing and ensuring Roanoke remains a safe and welcoming place for all.

At the heart of it all, Cobb believes in one guiding principle: “Together, we make Roanoke shine.”

“It’s more than a tagline,” he explains. “It’s a reminder that we’re all part of something bigger. When we shine a light on the challenges we face, we also illuminate the opportunities. That’s how we make Roanoke shine — by lifting each other up and working together to create the kind of city we’re all proud to call home.”

