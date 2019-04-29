Southern Spoonful: Sizzlin' Summer Fun

The story below is from our May/June 2019 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Summer gives us 73 days to fill with the joy of picking fresh strawberries out of the garden, watching tomatoes turn plump and red on the vine, sippin’ lemonade on the front porch and cookin’ up summer sunshine with these recipes.

What will you be doing during the fun months of June, July and August? Playing outside in the sunshine, dipping your toes in the lake or cooking in a hot kitchen? My plan is to leave the confines of a hot stove and invite lots of friends over to dine al fresco on our patio.

In the summertime we practically live outside so I like to stock my freezer with food that is ready to serve at a moment’s notice. I recently found tasty Wellsley Farms frozen appetizers at BJ’s Wholesale Club. Fig and Brie Bites, Cheese and Caramelized Onion Puff Pastry Tarts and Chicken Pot Pie Bites. A deliciously good deal. Just pop them in the oven and in minutes you are ready to join your friends outside. I like to serve a lively cocktail with my appetizers so let’s get the party started with Pink Lemonade Vodka Slush cocktails.

Pink Lemonade Vodka Slush

10 servings

4 ginger peach tea bags

6 cups water

12 ounces frozen orange juice concentrate

12 ounce frozen pink lemonade concentrate

2 cups citron vodka

1 cup caster sugar

Ginger ale, chilled

Fresh mint sprigs for garnish

Boil the tea bags in 2 cups water and let steep for 5 minutes.

Add 4 cups more water.

Add orange juice and pink lemonade concentrate, citron vodka and sugar and stir until sugar is dissolved. Place in a large freezer container (5 quart), cover and freeze.

To serve, using ice cream scoop, scoop 2 or 3 scoops of the frozen slush in a glass and top with ginger ale, giving each drink a little stir before serving. Garnish cocktails with sprigs of fresh mint.

Follow appetizers with a flavorful garden fresh salad. You’ll love the crisp melon flavor paired with the creaminess of Feta cheese in this summer classic.

Watermelon Feta Salad

6 servings

Place glass or china salad plates and salad forks in the freezer prior to making the salads.

1 watermelon

4 ounces feta

¾ cup toasted pine nuts

4 tbsp balsamic glaze

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Freshly ground black pepper

Fresh mint sprigs for garnish

Cut a large watermelon into 1 ½-inch thick slices. Using a cookie cutter, cut out rounds of the watermelon.

Place 2 rounds of watermelon on each chilled salad plate and crumble feta over the watermelon, then sprinkle toasted pine nuts over the feta.

Drizzle with balsamic and olive oil and season to taste with fresh black pepper.

Garnish with fresh mint and serve with chilled salad forks.

BLT (Bacon, Leek and Tomato) Tart

4 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes

Bake time: 40 minutes

1 hour 10 minutes

400 degrees Fahrenheit

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

1 egg

1 tbsp water

¼ cup parmesan cheese, finely grated

1 cup fontina cheese, grated

4 ounces burrata cheese

1 tsp fresh thyme leaves

14 fresh basil leaves torn into small pieces

½ tsp sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1/8 tsp cayenne pepper

12 slices bacon

3 leeks, white parts only, sliced thin

1 pint assorted color cherry tomatoes, sliced into 3 or four slices per tomato

Spray 9” x 13” baking pan with vegetable spray. Dust a pastry board with flour. Place the puff pastry flat on the board and roll out with a rolling pin to fit the baking pan. Place the pastry on the baking pan. Make an egg wash by mixing the egg and the water in a small bowl. Use a pastry brush to brush the egg wash lightly across the puff pastry. Sprinkle parmesan cheese evenly on the pastry.

In a small bowl combine fontina cheese, burrata cheese, thyme, basil, salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper. Spread cheese mixture evenly over the pastry.

Fry bacon until crisp. Remove bacon strips from pan to cool. Add sliced leeks to the bacon fat and sauté over medium heat for 2 – 3 minutes or until the leeks are soft and starting to brown. Remove from heat. Crumble bacon into small pieces. Evenly distribute the leeks and bacon over the pastry.

Place the cherry tomato slices over the pastry to evenly cover the top of the tart. Fold the vertical edges of the tart over and brush with egg wash.

Bake tart in preheated 400 degree Fahrenheit oven for 40 minutes. Allow to cool slightly and using a pizza cutter or sharp knife, cut the tart into 8 pieces.

