Southern Spoonful: Amazing Almonds

Enjoy these sweet and savory almond recipes that celebrate the magic of spring.

× Expand Sara Schober Almond Tarragon Chicken Salad

Almonds always remind me of spring. I suppose it is because my mother used to tuck colorful Jordan almonds (pastel sugared almonds with a hard candy shell) into my Easter basket. One place I did not expect to find almonds was on top of a bagel. The almonds sprinkled on top of the bagel give it a delightful crunch. Full of spring color, so pretty on the plate. Perfect for a spring brunch or lunch.

Colorful Crunchy Avocado Toast

Makes 2 servings

1 sesame seed bagel, cut in half*

2 tablespoons prepared pesto (from a jar)

⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes

12 slices ripe avocado

10 colorful cherry tomatoes (red, yellow, purple), sliced thin

¼ cup sliced almonds, toasted

2 tablespoons Olivelle Raspberry Balsamic Vinegar (or your favorite balsamic vinegar flavor)*

Toast the sesame seed bagel.

Place pesto in a small bowl. Add red pepper flakes and stir.

Spread pesto evenly on the bagel halves.

Place avocado slices on top of the pesto on the bagel halves.

Top the avocado with sliced cherry tomatoes.

Sprinkle bagel halves with toasted sliced almonds.

Place raspberry balsamic vinegar in a small pan. Heat the vinegar over medium-low heat until it begins to get syrupy (a minute or two) to make a glaze. Remove from heat.

Smear balsamic glaze on four corners of a dinner plate. Place an avocado bagel half in the center of the plate.

Almond Tarragon Chicken Salad

My chicken salad has a secret ingredient…whipped cream! The whipped cream makes my salad luscious and creamy.

4 servings

1.40 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 stalks celery, chopped fine

¼ cup whipping cream, whipped

⅓ cup sweet salad cubes

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh tarragon

½ cup Duke’s mayonnaise

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons lemon juice

½ cup sliced almonds, lightly toasted

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Place olive oil in baking pan.

Place chicken breasts in baking pan and sprinkle with ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper.

Bake chicken for 1 hour or until chicken is thoroughly baked. Remove from oven and allow to cool.

Chop chicken and place in mixing bowl. Add celery, whipping cream, sweet salad cubes, tarragon, mayonnaise, 1 teaspoon salt,1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, lemon juice, and almonds.

Stir to combine all ingredients.

Cover and chill in the refrigerator.

